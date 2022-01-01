- textual elements and manipulation
What you will learn
Appreciate the study of design layout and conceptual elements concerning design projects.
Analyze basic design concepts to apply in the professional setting, including typography, color theory, image selection, and layout best practices.
Design foundational creative projects, including business card, brochures, ads, websites and manuals.
Discover techniques for working and communicating with graphic designers and other creative professionals.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
You will design a business card or one-sided flyer, an advertisement, a brochure and an outline for a website. In addition, this course will include optional discussions with fellow students and a peer review process for each assignment. We encourage you to take advantage of all of these opportunities, and immerse yourself in the design process!
Students should have computer proficiency, desire to learn creative skills, & access to computer programs or online sites to work on design projects.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Basic Elements of Design: Design Principles and Software Overview
Designing for an organization, while requiring technical skill, is not just about knowing how to use a pagination program such as InDesign or manipulate photos using Photoshop. A designer is a visual storyteller, a person who pairs words with images and typography to best convey information to an audience. Good design evokes emotion and presents the news of the day with clarity and the proper tone. A business card, brochure, or website that has good design provides content that is more inviting, more easily comprehensible and is faster to process. Design isn’t about “making it look pretty,” it’s also about content, layout and audience analysis.
Graphic Elements of Design: Color Theory and Image Formats
Examining and exploring the various types of images and graphic elements will be the focus of this course. We will start with color theory to distinguish between CMYK, Pantone and RGB color options and their usages. Then we will review the various types of images used in both print and digital design projects. Finally we will look at logo designs to determine what makes for the best images and graphic elements for corporate branding and imaging.
Textual Elements of Design: Fonts, Typography, and Spacing
Graphic design is telling a story by using both images and text. With that definition in mind, this course will focus on the textual elements of graphic design. From the history of typography, the difference between type, fonts and text as well as exposure to typography spacing, students will learn the value of selecting the best kind of type and combinations of fonts to get their message across in a visually pleasing manner.
Print and Digital Elements of Design: Branding and User Experience
Graphic design projects can be delivered in either a printed format or a digital format, or both. This course will look at how to work with creative professionals to get the ideal usage out of a design to use in print medium such as logos, brochures and larger printed projects that will also carry over as seamlessly as possible into the digital realm of websites and social media. We will also cover the user experience and how to keep the end result in mind when working on creative endeavors.
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
