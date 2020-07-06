Examining and exploring the various types of images and graphic elements will be the focus of this course. We will start with color theory to distinguish between CMYK, Pantone and RGB color options and their usages. Then we will review the various types of images used in both print and digital design projects. Finally we will look at logo designs to determine what makes for the best images and graphic elements for corporate branding and imaging.
Discriminate between CMYK, Pantone and RGB color options.
Categorize the various kind of image files and understand their usages.
Recognize the ideal (and less than ideal) combination of graphics and text in logo design.
- Color Theory
- online design
- textual elements
- Graphic Design
- Print Design
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Understanding Color Theory
This module will cover color theories, including CMYK, RGB, Pantone and hex colors.
Classifications of Images and Graphics
This module will review common image and graphic files, including the difference between raster and vector images.
Combining Images with Type
This module will cover how to convert image colors and ways to find images online. You will get to use skills learned in designing a color advertisement.
Great continuation in this speciality. Good mix of theory and practice. Course content is straight to the point.
I really like the instructor. Her way of teaching is absolutely remarkable. The course was also really helpful.
Dr. Lori Pool, I am glad that you were the teacher, this was my best learning experience ever, you explained every single thing about colors and formats, I really appreciate that. God bless you.
This course is really good for beginners like me. All the topics are clearly explained and I feel like I've learned a lot. Thank you very much to Dr. Poole and all the team behind this great course.
In this hands-on specialization, you will explore basic graphic design elements, color theory, images, publication design and techniques for creating effective layouts. You will also learn about typography, the creative process, the importance of brainstorming, and how to discuss and critique design in a professional setting. Page layout software and online sites will be used to incorporate and manipulate text, color, photographs and images.
