About this Course

17,666 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Graphic Design Elements for Non-Designers Specialization
Beginner Level

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Discriminate between CMYK, Pantone and RGB color options.

  • Categorize the various kind of image files and understand their usages.

  • Recognize the ideal (and less than ideal) combination of graphics and text in logo design.

Skills you will gain

  • Color Theory
  • online design
  • textual elements
  • Graphic Design
  • Print Design
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Graphic Design Elements for Non-Designers Specialization
Beginner Level

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(1,499 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Understanding Color Theory

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 26 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Classifications of Images and Graphics

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Combining Images with Type

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 20 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM GRAPHIC ELEMENTS OF DESIGN: COLOR THEORY AND IMAGE FORMATS

View all reviews

About the Graphic Design Elements for Non-Designers Specialization

Graphic Design Elements for Non-Designers

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder