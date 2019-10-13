MF
Jul 6, 2020
This course is really good for beginners like me. All the topics are clearly explained and I feel like I've learned a lot. Thank you very much to Dr. Poole and all the team behind this great course.
SA
Feb 7, 2021
I love how each subject are presented in a very simplified manner and how each course in this specialization complements one another. Miss Lori Poole is a great teacher, we're so lucky to have her.
By Naomi M H•
Oct 12, 2019
I really loved how the theory was simply explained, this is a really great reinforcement course.
By Tanya P•
Feb 18, 2020
I have always enjoyed exploring how colours work together to invoke different reactions. I am now using the colour wheel in everything I do.
By Maria I F•
Jul 7, 2020
By Rey O•
Jul 2, 2020
For beginners in graphics designing, this is highly recommended for you to build good foundation in the field of graphics designing.
By Hafiz M N G•
Aug 19, 2020
Dr. Lori Pool, I am glad that you were the teacher, this was my best learning experience ever, you explained every single thing about colors and formats, I really appreciate that. God bless you.
By Roman Y•
Apr 14, 2020
Very interesting course. Thanks a lot to lecturer.
By Korinne T•
Oct 28, 2020
Recommended for everyone interested in color theory and image formats! This course has given me so much in just a small amount of time! Kudos to everyone behind this amazing course!
By DIBYA J P•
Jun 26, 2020
This course was easy to understand and grasp the concept of color theory. I'm fortunate to learn the new things about image formats which I believe most people have ignored to know the reason behind Jpeg, PNG, BMP etc...it really surprised me to learn so many things in just 3 weeks.!
Amazing Dr. Lori..you are just great...
By PRATIK P T•
May 21, 2020
It was an top class experience with Coursera learned lots of things in this 3 weeks course and I am fully satisfied with the video lectures ,modulus and quizzes
By Mohnish V•
May 16, 2020
Awesome experience, one must try this course who wanna learn design or want a career in Design.
By GANESH B R•
Apr 6, 2020
IT BEEN A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR ME. AND MAKE MORE CONFORTABLE OF LEARNING PROCESS.THANK YOU
By Urszula•
Apr 29, 2020
The course gives a nice overview of colors and image formats, what do they come from, how to use them etc. There are also live examples of using the graphic design programs. And the assignments are very well suited to what the course is about. Very good course!
By Sivapriya U•
Aug 3, 2020
The way of teaching is very interesting which makes you forgot that your attending the online class. It's very clear and understandable. Using readings, videos make us learn more in this course. Thanks to Lori Poole for making this platform awesome :)
By Shaikh M P•
Nov 6, 2020
As always, really enjoy classes by Lori. She has a very interesting and informative way to make you understand what you need to know. A must do for wannabe graphic designers and for intermediate level or self taught designers as well.
By ESTHER A A•
Nov 6, 2020
This course has been Helpful to me. The lecturer has a clear voice and explain things so good. I have really learnt a lot and I think finishing this course can give you a strong background in design principles.
By Aneta D•
Jun 25, 2020
Me pareció excelente la información proporcionada en este curso, la alineación y demás elementos del color y composición me dejaron una idea más clara de como trabajar material según su propósito o idea final.
By Seikh A•
Feb 8, 2021
By Vanz H•
Jan 8, 2021
Recommended for beginners and is really easy to pick up with the lessons. I love the way colors are explained and the different color formats that are appropriate for every purpose.
By Gabita \•
Jul 10, 2020
Excellent course on graphic design elements. I managed to learn a lot. Thanks!
By Daniela G O•
Jul 9, 2020
Amazing course!!! It's super easy to understand and to follow. Love it
By Chandan N•
Apr 21, 2020
Amazing experience of graphic color theory and image format
By MENDON S R•
May 1, 2020
Good for beginners for online graphics projects!!
By Svyrydova I•
Aug 31, 2020
The course was really helpful to me. It clarified different approaches to how colors can be described and where each approach is normally used (electronic devices or printed production). I understood what every color consists of and how to use the color wheel. Also, I got known how to use colors and shapes to deliver an idea. I'm very happy to accomplish this course. Thank you, Lori Poole!
By Anna J•
Oct 16, 2020
This course is very nice and works as a really basic and useful introduction for someone who has not worked in design before. The only thing I didn't like was the part about "Google Images" and the approach of "borrowing images". The copyrights are surely not an easy thing to explain but it should have rather been done more thoroughly or not touched upon at all :)
By designeraj•
Dec 14, 2021
Absolutely loved this course. It was a great experience. The speakers were good designers who shared their vision from beginning to end. I do it just for a few weeks, and I am happy to receive my certificate. I will recommend who wants to learn Graphic Designer to once get into this course. Thank you, University of Colorado Boulder!