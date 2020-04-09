VT
Dec 26, 2020
I learned a lot from Dr. Lori Poole and this course. The course is designed well and provides great insight into the graphic design industry, especially for a complete beginner like myself.
SP
Nov 13, 2020
Wonderful, can't say how important and resourceful this course is. I will forever refreshing this course through my carrier. Love you Lori, you are my best Graphic Design mentor.
By Pavni G•
Apr 8, 2020
Wonderful Course, Learned a lot about fonts and how to use them in posters or brochures.
By MANSI A•
Mar 16, 2020
It was a great learning. I have to design quite a lot of posters, brochures as per my college assignment now that I’ve completed this course it has become pretty easy now.
By Tanya P•
Feb 18, 2020
I now know how to work with text much more effectively.
By designeraj•
Dec 14, 2021
Absolutely loved this course. It was a great experience. The speakers were good designers who shared their vision from beginning to end. I do it just for a few weeks, and I am happy to receive my certificate. I will recommend who wants to learn Graphic Designer to once get into this course. Thank you, University of Colorado Boulder!
By Debanick G•
Jul 19, 2020
As a beginner, I needed insights on how to deal with the design process concerning the elements such as fonts, typography, and spacing. Thanks, Dr. Poole, for valuable insights.
By Valeria P R•
Aug 3, 2020
A lot of fun! Learned the anatomy of typography, as well as the optimal combination of different fonts according to the purpose of my design.
By Seikh A•
May 12, 2021
One of the best. Very informative, learned many new things. Miss Lori Poole is such an amazing tutor, I've enjoyed her classes very much.
By Matthew E•
Jan 13, 2021
Great course by all standards which opens you up to typography and how to go about it in designing
By Gabita \•
Jul 15, 2020
I really liked the course. I learned concepts and forms of design that I did not know. Thank you!
By Mansi S•
Jun 16, 2020
Learned a lot of about typography that i didn't knew before. This course was really helpful.
By Jannet O•
Jan 20, 2021
I have learned a lot about using the right kinds of fonts, spacing, and typography.
By Aishwarya V•
Nov 19, 2020
I got a clear information on an important part of every graphic design.
By Ifeoluwa A•
Jun 15, 2020
Very good to learn terms in designing and proper usage of them.
By Eric F O E•
May 28, 2020
I really liked the course. Lori Poole is a great teacher.
By nina f•
Nov 4, 2020
Easy to understand and well explained by the professors.
By Anthea G•
Oct 1, 2020
This course opened my mind in the Graphic Design World.
By Deleted A•
Jul 17, 2020
Help me in getting the knowledge about typography.
By Andre P F P•
Jul 11, 2020
I learned a lot that my University does not teach.
By KARPAGA L K K•
Aug 16, 2021
Nice course for Beginners. Well Explained
By Ghimel E•
Oct 11, 2020
Well-informative, great for beginners.
By Nasurudeen A N•
May 16, 2020
Very useful..Thank You Coursera Team
By Grace G•
Dec 2, 2020
Concise and easy to follow course.
By Empress E•
Dec 30, 2021
I really enjoyed this course.