Typography is the art of manipulating the visual form of language to enrich and control its meaning. It’s an essential area of skill and knowledge for graphic designers. Typography predates modern graphic design by around 500 years; it is rich in rules, conventions, and esoteric terminology—but it remains an exciting space for invention and expression.
Review the terminology and measuring system used to describe type
Explore how typefaces tell stories and understand the historic evolution
Conduct a peer-reviewed typesetting exercise
Design of a full-scale typographic poster
- Creativity
- Adobe Illustrator
- History
- Graphics
- Adobe Indesign
California Institute of the Arts
CalArts has earned an international reputation as the leading college of the visual and performing arts in the United States. Offering rigorous undergraduate and graduate degree programs through six schools—Art, Critical Studies, Dance, Film/Video, Music, and Theater—CalArts has championed creative excellence, critical reflection, and the development of new forms and expressions.
Week 1: Talking Type
This week, we’ll take an up-close look at typefaces, both as physical artifacts and as works of design. We will study the formal elements that define and give character to type, and understand where they came from and why they look the way they do. We will review the terminology and measuring system used to describe type, and look at the way the form and proportion of letters relate to the practical concerns of selecting and combining typefaces. The week will wrap up with a graded quiz.
Week 2: Typefaces and their Stories
This week, we’ll explore the way typefaces express connotative meaning—tell stories—through their association with different time periods, aesthetics, and ideas. Through six short case studies, we will look at the way a typeface’s connotations are shaped by its context, understand the historic evolution of typographic forms, and familiarize ourselves with the way typefaces are classified. You’ll extend your exploration through some independent research into a typeface of your choosing.
Week 3: Putting Type to Work
This week, we will engage the visual principles and conventions of typesetting. We will look at how the spaces between letters, lines, and blocks of type can be manipulated to refine the appearance and control the meaning of type. We’ll explore the ways typographic hierarchy and grid systems can further organize and clarify type. And we’ll survey the rules and conventions that can add polish to your typesetting. You’ll apply your skills and knowledge in a peer-reviewed typesetting exercise at the end of the week.
Week 4: Making Meaningful Type
In our final week, we’ll examine the ways typographic form can dramatically shape the meaning of written language. We’ll survey and analyze possibilities for type treatments—from subtle typesetting choices to dramatic manipulations—by looking at examples of expressive and unconventional typography. At the end of the week, you’ll bring together and apply everything you have learned in this course in the design of a full-scale typographic poster.
Ffirstly i need to say thanks to my university they provide me a best platform for learn more about my subject. And i get more knowledge from my forign mentors. I am Thankfully to your support.
This was an excellent course. I learned a whole lot about typography. The videos and assignments were interesting and challenging. I'm happy I was able to complete this course and highly recommend it!
Loved that the main typeface study was carried out throughout this course. Loved beginning with the writing assignment and then evolving into a full on typographic poster. Very fun and informative
Fabulous course! Learnt a lot in this course about various typefaces, history of the typeface, and how to use it effectively and efficiently and in a very appealing way. Thank you a lot!
Graphic design is all around us, in a myriad of forms, both on screen and in print, yet it is always made up of images and words to create a communication goal. This four-course sequence exposes students to the fundamental skills required to make sophisticated graphic design: process, historical context, and communication through image-making and typography. The sequence is completed by a capstone project that applies the skills of each course and peer feedback in a finished branding project suitable for a professional portfolio.
