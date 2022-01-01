Adobe Illustrator is vector graphics software that is used by novices and professionals alike to create items like logos, icons, book illustrations, drawings, typography, web graphics, mobile graphics, and packaging. Originally created in 1985 for the Apple Macintosh computer, the 25th generation of Adobe Illustrator was released in 2020. Throughout the decades, it has won awards and become an industry-standard program for graphic designers. The most modern versions of the software can be used on Windows and macOS computers, as well as Apple iPad.
Anyone with an interest in design can benefit from learning Adobe Illustrator, as it can help you turn your creative ideas into digital or printed designs. For those who enjoy creating illustrations and designs as a hobby, learning about the software can help you add new elements and take your work to the next level. Aspiring graphic artists may want to learn the software because it's considered an industry-standard program and is widely used by professionals around the world.
Graphic designers typically use Adobe Illustrator more than any other professionals. While many graphic designers are self-employed or open their own agencies, others work in-house in fields like advertising, public relations, publishing, and printing. Visual artists, web designers, photographers, and professional illustrators may also use Adobe Illustrator as a part of their jobs.
Learning Adobe Illustrator is right for you if you have any interest at all in design, whether you want to become a graphic artist or designer or you simply want to make gifts for your friends and family. You may also want to learn it if you have your own small business and need to make logos or products with illustrations on them. It's especially important to learn it if you want a career that involves graphic design. If you're creative, confident, and good at visualizing ideas, you may find that you really enjoy learning about the software and all it can do.
If you are a creative person with a sense of intuition and personal expression, chances are learning Adobe Illustrator would be very satisfying for you. It can be an outlet for you to express your creativity as well as give you the opportunity to create a lucrative career. If you want to pursue a career in graphic design, learning Adobe Illustrator is essential since most employers will require you are proficient in the program. If you're an entrepreneur, learning Adobe Illustrator can help you build your brand by letting create logos, letterhead, flyers, textiles, infographics, and more. Or, you can use your skills to become a freelance illustrator. Learning Adobe Illustrator may also be right for you if you're interested in creating cartoons, book illustrations, or maps.
Depending on your interests and artistic talents, you may want to use your skills with Adobe Illustrator in a particular industry that requires graphic design. If you love to draw clothing, a career in fashion illustration might be the right fit for you, and if you have a sketchbook full of plants and animals, you may want to consider scientific illustration. If you like to show how things work or you're drawn to diagrams or blueprints, then you should consider a career in technical illustration using Adobe Illustrator. Do you enjoy the subject of anatomy and sketching the human body? Medical illustration might be right up your alley. If you're a creative free spirit who relishes setting your own schedule, you may want to become a freelance illustrator of children's books, newspapers, or magazines using your Adobe Illustrator skills.
People who use Adobe Illustrator work in a wide variety of places, from manufacturing companies and marketing firms to restaurants, sports teams, and educational institutions. If you have a career illustrating children's books with Adobe Illustrator, you can work at a publishing company or work from home. Pharmaceutical companies hire medical illustrators, and engineering or manufacturing firms hire technical illustrators. Editorial illustrators are employed by newspapers or magazines. Magazines and bloggers hire fashion illustrators who know how to use Adobe Illustrator.
Topics related to Adobe Illustrator that you can add to your skillset include other Adobe products, such as Photoshop, InDesign, Lightroom, Premiere Pro, Spark, and Animate. Topics you can study in the arts that relate to illustration include art direction, sculpting, photography, fashion design, interior design, industrial design, architecture, and cartography.