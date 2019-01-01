Create your UX portfolio with Adobe Portfolio
In this project you will learn how to create an UX Portfolio with Adobe Portfolio.
In this project you will learn how to create an UX Portfolio with Adobe Portfolio.
You are in a digital age, in which we can do everything manually and on paper, but we can also expand our opportunities to the other side of the world. That's why Adobe Portfolio is available to everyone. This application expands our options to the digital age, which today can provide work anywhere in the world. A digital portfolio is a perfect brief for any content creator. You will learn how to create our digital portfolio in the Adobe Portfolio app during this training. This portfolio will allow you to demonstrate your skills and knowledge. You will be able to focus on a single design or vary the design forms to illustrate the level of expertise. Adobe Portfolio contains all the tools you need to design a high-quality portfolio. From adding photos, texts, videos, and images of projects you have done or must do in the future. This tool will allow you to add design, color, and art. You will be able to choose different fonts, and you will develop a fantastic portfolio. In this project, you will learn about the tools and the primary use of each one so that you can create unique digital portfolios in the future. You will be designing a portfolio during this project, and we will be visualizing the different options available on the platform.
Share Content
Online Portfolio
Add Images
UX Portfolio
Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to Adobe Portfolio & choose a theme for the UX Portfolio
Organize your content in Adobe Portfolio
Add images, text, and other media to Adobe Portfolio
Complete the UX Portfolio with Adobe Portfolio
Save and publish your UX Portfolio
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.