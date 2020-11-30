Getting Started with Adobe Spark

4.7
stars

49 ratings

6 reviews

In this Free Guided Project, you will:

Adobe Spark design tools

Adding and editing design elements

Adding text, fonts, and animation

Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview

'Getting Started with Adobe Spark' guided project is for anyone who wants to learn how to create visual content online using Adobe Spark design app. By the end of this project, you will learn the editing features of Adobe Spark and will be able to use the Adobe Spark design app to create content for social media, web, and print. In this project, you will work on a digital flyer for a virtual conference, practice using editing tools, and add animation to the social media content.

Requirements

None

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Introduction

  2. Overview of Adobe Spark workspace

  3. Adding and editing design elements

  4. Removing background from images and grouping elements

  5. Adding fonts and animation

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Frequently Asked Questions

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

