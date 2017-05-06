In this project-centered course*, you will create a content-rich infographic on a topic of your choice using Adobe Illustrator (which you can download for a free, 30-day trial). You might choose to create a visual representation of data from the world of sports, entertainment, politics, or science, to explain a business trend or environmental issue, or even to present a theme or development from your personal life. Your finished infographic will engage your target audience and convey information clearly through effective use of design elements such as typography, color, and structure.
Design and Make Infographics (Project-Centered Course)Michigan State University
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Infographics
- Illustration
- Communication Design
- Graphic Design
Offered by
Michigan State University
Michigan State University has been advancing the common good with uncommon will for more than 150 years.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Plan and layout an infographic
This week is broken into two key themes: things that you need to know about infographics and this week's two peer-reviewed assignments: 1) plan an infographic and 2) sketch a layout of your infographic.
Make a chart
This week we're going to focus on three popular kinds of charts: bar, line and pie and you'll learn what kind of data each one is used for as well as some things you shouldn't do with them. The assignment this week is to make a chart using Adobe Illustrator. If learning graphic software is new to you, this could take you much more time than you think. In the fourth and final module of this project you will be creating an infographic that will contain at least one chart in it, so this might be a good point for you to think about what topic you would like to make your infographic about and then plot your chart here using data that you can apply to your infographic. You can download a 30-day trial version of the Adobe Illustrator by going to www.Adobe.com/Illustrator, or, if you prefer not to use Illustrator, you could try Inkscape (https://inkscape.org/en/), which is free. It won't plot charts, but I've heard that people plot charts in another program, such as Excel, and then carefully trace them in Inkscape so that they can style them up to their needs. Here are some good Youtube tutorials: https://youtu.be/zUIOEXssTSE. Technically, charts are called graphs, but I’m not a purist. I call them charts and I have for 30 years. You may call them whatever you like. ☺ Why Illustrator? It’s the industry standard for creating maps, charts and other graphic images. My Adobe Illustrator tutorial this week shows you how to make a pie chart, and the same styling and editing techniques will apply to the other chart types. If you prefer, here is a link to my tutorial for “How to Make a Bar Chart in Adobe Illustrator,” though. It’s not Illustrator CC, but you won’t be able to tell the difference and it’s a little more comprehensive than my pie chart tutorial.
Make a map
Make an infographic
You've learned some things about content, layout, design, color and making maps and charts and now it's time to pull them all together into an infographic. It will help if you review my video from module one where I make an infographic (the one on melanoma) from start to finish. I have a tutorial here that will show you how to draw an illustration in Illustrator, in case your infographic calls for one. I hope you try it!
Reviews
- 5 stars75.74%
- 4 stars17.60%
- 3 stars4.20%
- 2 stars1.43%
- 1 star0.99%
TOP REVIEWS FROM DESIGN AND MAKE INFOGRAPHICS (PROJECT-CENTERED COURSE)
Great course, a fun educational experience! I liked Karl's way of explainimg thinks and giving real examples from his long career. The peer-review system is a bit slow though ...
Audited the course. A quick, excellent course on the principles of making good visualizations for your data. His tutorials for Adobe Illustrator was also excellent.
An excellent course to learn about infographics. Especially useful to design mindmaps, concept maps for students. My sincere thanks to the author of this program Karl Gude.
Apart from use of Adobe illustrator, (which many are not familiar), this course is highly useful. Liked the examples, and the way minute things were explained.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.