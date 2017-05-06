About this Course

30,644 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Infographics
  • Illustration
  • Communication Design
  • Graphic Design
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Michigan State University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(8,915 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Plan and layout an infographic

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 58 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Make a chart

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 23 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Make a map

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 48 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Make an infographic

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 29 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DESIGN AND MAKE INFOGRAPHICS (PROJECT-CENTERED COURSE)

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder