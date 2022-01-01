The State University of New York
Photoshop is image-editing software created by Adobe. It’s designed to digitally modify the quality, shape, size, and other characteristics of photographs or graphics. Used by both hobbyists and professionals, Photoshop is popular due to its unique filters, special effects, and tools.
The software is effective in a range of projects, from altering simple images to playing a role in website design. As such, Photoshop contributes greatly to the digital world we interact with on a daily basis, making it important for Artists, Designers, Developers, or other digital professionals to learn and utilize.
Photoshop skills help learners cast a wide net for career opportunities—so much so, Zippia was able to find 50 of the most in-demand roles requiring the program. Considered a standard in design, Photoshop learners will discover that there is not only a need for the skills they acquire, but also versatility with paid roles for both freelancers and full-time job seekers.
Some titles earned by successful Photoshop learners include Graphic Designer, Photographer, Web Developer, Designer, Art Director, Production Artist, Editor, Marketing Coordinator, Artist, Social Media Marketer, Animator, and a wide array of others.
Photoshop courses offered through Coursera equip learners with knowledge in processing and manipulating photos; using Photoshop capabilities; creating high-quality video game art; increasing speed of work using hot keys; drawing landscapes; working in a layered model; and more.
Lessons on Photoshop are taught by instructors from major universities, including St. Petersburg Polytechnic University, Michigan State University, and University of Colorado. Learners can enjoy exploring Photoshop with instructors specializing in Adobe, Computer Design, Media, Communications, and other disciplines. Course content on Photoshop is delivered via video lectures, readings, quizzes, hands-on projects, and other types of assignments.
While anyone can learn Photoshop, it helps to have basic computer skills so you'll better understand how to implement what you learn to do with the software. A background or interest in graphic design or digital art can also be helpful, as can a background in web design. Any sort of artistic or creative experience involving photos or graphics, whether it's a hobby or a career, may be beneficial when learning and using Photoshop. This could include experience in anything from photography to fashion design and visual effects to advertising.
Creative people are best suited for careers that use Photoshop, though anyone who likes to edit images and create graphics can find a role in the artistic fields that may use the software. But creativity alone may not be enough. You'll need tech skills, and you'll need to be innovative, as your creative endeavors may be limited by budgets and clients' wishes. Speaking of clients, you'll need good listening and communication skills so you can ensure you are creating exactly what they envision.
Learning Photoshop can be for you if you want to have fun editing your own pictures and creating images as a hobby, for family and friends, or to add to your own personal website. However, if you're focused on a career, learning Photoshop can look great on your resume. If you are applying for a job that requires it, you'll definitely need to know Photoshop. In some fields, like marketing, advertising, journalism, and media, you may not be required to understand the software, but doing so can set you above the competition. There are other ways it can give a little boost to your career too. Learning Photoshop can also help you set yourself up as a freelancer in fields like graphic design and web design. If you're a photographer, Photoshop can be useful if you need to touch up pictures. If you're an entrepreneur, you can use it to create business cards, flyers, and other media for your company.