Anther Kiley is a designer and design educator based in Providence, RI. He holds a BA in history from Princeton University and an MFA in Graphic Design from the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD). He is currently adjunct faculty in the Graphic Design department at RISD, and previously co-directed the Program in Graphic Design at California Institute of the Arts (CalArts). Anther’s commissioned design work includes exhibition, print, web, and product design. Since 2016, he has been developing Cardkits, a line of paper toys for children. http://cardkitstoys.com/