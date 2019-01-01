Profile

Louise Sandhaus

Faculty, Program in Graphic Design

Bio

Louise Sandhaus is the former Program Director and current faculty in the Graphic Design Program at CalArts. Her design office, LSD (Louise Sandhaus Design), partners with multiple disciplines to realize interpretive projects from the simple to the complex, regardless of media. Clients include Los Angeles County Museum of Art, UCLA Hammer Museum, City of Los Angeles Cultural Affairs Department, Los Angeles Natural History Museum, Los Angeles World Airports (LAX) and Association of Children’s Museums.   Her book on the most ecstatic and distinctive California graphic design, Earthquakes, Mudslides, Fires and Riots: California and Graphic Design 1936-1986, was published by Metropolis/Artbooks D.A.P., Fall 2014. Louise's work, writing, and writing about her work, have appeared in numerous publications including The Women of Design, Information Design Handbook, and Metropolis magazine as well as SEGD journal, Eye I.D., and Metropolis magazines and her work is in the permanent collections of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and the Bibliothèque nationale de France, Paris. Louise recently completed her term on the AIGA board and as Chair of the AIGA Design Educators Community steering committee. She received an MFA in Graphic Design from California Institute of the Arts and a Graduate Laureate from the Jan Van Eyck Akademie in The Netherlands.

Courses

Ideas from the History of Graphic Design

