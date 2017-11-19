ER
Mar 21, 2022
I was a little bit nervous about this course, I always hated History in school, but surprisingly this was very good! I enjoyed it! The assignments were easy to understand and managebale to complete.
PD
Nov 26, 2016
Its been a great course, many info and points that are fantastic in the learning or adding new knowledge always. I will always recommend this course for those who want to know more and learn design.
By Joel D B•
Nov 19, 2017
A largely unstructured course that presents ideas essentially from 20th-century U.S. design history, but without making this clear. Lectures are rather rambling and rarely make their points clearly. More cultural or technical context would have been helpful. There is also no real distinction drawn between graphic design and other design disciplines. Exercises do not really build on the material in the lectures.
By Taylor A H•
Feb 22, 2019
This was a good course but I feel like a lot of students interpreted the assignments in multiple ways. Some would submit their work with ideas that I would never have imagined, which could be seen as a creative and good thing, but when it comes to an assignment, I would think a literal interpretation of the assignment is what is needed. This happened to a lot of the courses in this Graphic Design course, and not just this one. I just happened to notice it more with this particular course.
By Abdelrahman E•
Sep 21, 2019
i didnt benefit a lot from that course felt it to be more theoretical than a practical course and i couldn't remember the names of the artists after i finished cause they are a lot
wish it to be more practical concerning graphic design tasks
By Utpal B•
Apr 9, 2017
This is such a remarkable course and is indispensable for every aspiring graphic artist as well as enthusiast. It covers the remarkable trends in graphic design from past and how those trends permeated into contemporary practices in design. Thanks a lot to California Institute of the Arts and Coursera for developing and offering such a wonderful course with a blend of design philosophies and insights into hands on practice.
By Tatiana R•
Jul 22, 2020
I enjoyed this course--it gives a useful and broad overview of Graphic Design, discussing artists in historical contexts as well as unpacking some of the philosophies that informed their work.
By Wellington S•
Dec 26, 2016
The tutoring quality are over the top teaching with well done mentoring and high quality materials. But I felt a lack of coverage of other graphic design of other cultures such as other countries where many ideas were born. ie: Africa and Asia.
By Adrien M•
Feb 1, 2020
the audio in this course sometimes is very high and snd sometimes is very low
By Susan M•
Mar 24, 2017
Excellent introduction to applied visual research. *Ideas from the History of Graphic Design* opened my mind and got me super excited about the usefulness, in fact the necessity of strong visual research. I've found reading design history interesting before, but this course and the assignments helped me make the leap from merely looking for ideas to actual design thinking, with visual research as a core methodology.
By Euginius M•
May 4, 2020
Ideas from the History of graphic design is a wonderful course in that it gives designers a solid foundation in their understanding of methods and ideas used in this industry. Knowing how things came to be is essential for one to know why things are as they are in the present, and how they can be in the future.
By Oluwasola M•
Jul 29, 2019
Every designer needs to know the history behind forms, function and design style and trends that informs visual communication in the modern world. And that's was why I took the course, it was such a great learning.
By Ana M D•
Dec 5, 2016
Loved it and all the examples the teachers put into it, as well as the organization and evolution of themes. Big thank you to the teacher ladies. I learned a lot and enjoyed the lessons very much.
By Rachel Y•
Sep 18, 2019
I think learning from the history is really important for graphic designers, as inspirations or reference! This course does a great job covering different styles and schools of graphic design!
By Boula N S•
Jul 24, 2019
It is a great course.
By Megan M•
Jun 14, 2017
This class is very informative and well put together. Slightly boring and dry, because there aren't any creative projects, mostly just research. Its an important and useful class though.
By Karim J S•
Aug 15, 2019
i don't like history myself. i didn't came up with a developed informations after this course
By Sayem•
Dec 15, 2017
The assignments should have been more focused towards creating rather than writing.
By Xinjuan D•
Jul 20, 2019
I am not a history guy
By Козина А В•
Mar 15, 2021
An excellent course that I needed. I found many examples of good design, which I can inspire in my works. And now I will consciously use some graphic techniques. Because knowing, from where and how they happened, whether they were successful in their time, it is easier to predict their impact on the consumer today.
The wonderful lecturer, the video was informative and interesting, not tightened. And the design trends were illustrated at the design examples of a certain era, it is also excellent.
The tasks were fascinating, and not too complicated (in a good sense). I liked that it was necessary first of all to understand and analyze the reasons for using a particular strategy in the design.
By resta a•
Mar 15, 2021
It was great to actually learn about the history of graphic design rather than just the history of art in general. larger focus on the history of design itself and of designers in history. studied all the styles of visuals arts ranging from cave paintings to Baroque, to Art Nouveau, to Pop Art, and beyond. This was a still good knowledge to have, I do feel like I learned more about graphic design overall. The last week of the course introduced me to designers and art movements I had never even heard of. Overall, this was a great course and the change in writing about design rather than actually designing was a nice change.
By Hites K•
Jul 5, 2020
Firstly, I sincerely Appreciate your guidance like you give me big opportunity to learn. I really enjoyed this course I thought it was well planned and layout for me to learn . the work load just enough so could properly finish everything with enough time learned about topics are not feel overloaded and rushed. Overall I really like this course because all vedio and Assignments are straight forward I got more knowledge about ideas and history of Graphic Design
So Again many many thanks for your guidance.
Thank you so much .
By Susan H•
Mar 29, 2021
Excellent high-level overview of four major periods in graphic design history. I really welcomed the chance to learn more about specific designers - suddenly the story and the motivations behind well-known and lesser-known designers comes to light. Really well taught and also enjoyed the wide variety of images shared to get the points across (in fact, if there was any challenge, it was keeping up with the sheer number of images to help absorb the ideas).
By SaSha D•
May 27, 2020
This was very enjoyable and smooth. I learned how sociology relates to the patterns of design throughout history. This class kept things fun and exciting. It was a great way to understand design and why these patterns and styles came forth. It also helps to understand where design may go in the future. In turn, this helps me understand contemporary design needs and desires.
By Roberto M A•
Oct 22, 2018
It is fundamental to understand the history of the fields we work with. This Course explains some of the main moments from the History of Graphic Design and how it shaped what we do nowadays. The examples and assignments help us think critically about current symbols/objects/graphic elements, placing them in the correct context in the History of Graphic Design. Recommended!
By Heylin L L•
Dec 10, 2020
Es un curso super importante para quienes estamos aprendiendo diseño gráfico, en este curso nos damos cuenta de las influencias del pasado que aún siguen siendo fuentes importantes de inspiración hoy día y como grandes diseñadores han creado obras de arte en el diseño.
Gracias a Coursera y al Instituto CalArts por dejarme aprender y acercarme un poco más a la meta.
By Chana M H•
Aug 26, 2018
I enjoyed this course because I was able to learn background and research materials that helped me understand the foundation of the ideological side of design. I am continuing to read the suggested reading materials because I know this will add to my skill, knowledge, and abilities as a designer! It also improved my research skills.