This course is the culmination of the Graphic Design Specialization and gives you an opportunity to tie together your knowledge and skills into a single project: a brand development guide for a company you will invent.
Synthesize typography, imagemaking, composition and systematic thinking skills through ideation, invention, and conceptualization
Demonstrate visual research and development skills through the creation of a Brand Development Guide
Expand a brand identity's palette through the inclusion of graphic marks or icons, color, secondary typefaces, and/or images
- Adobe Photoshop
- Adobe Indesign
- Graphics
- Color Theory
California Institute of the Arts
CalArts has earned an international reputation as the leading college of the visual and performing arts in the United States. Offering rigorous undergraduate and graduate degree programs through six schools—Art, Critical Studies, Dance, Film/Video, Music, and Theater—CalArts has championed creative excellence, critical reflection, and the development of new forms and expressions.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Overview
Ideation: Invent Your Client
In this module you will choose an area your start-up company works in, create a written (fake) history of your company, define company idealogical goals and philosophy, brainstorm for naming ideas and name your company.
Visualization: Make Your Fake
In this module you will carry out visual research of reference material for your start-up's identity. You will create digital “mood boards” to show the look and feel and visual direction of your company's identity.
Logotype: Brand Your Brand
In this module you will learn how to create a logotype for your company, with emphasis on finessing typographic forms.
Palette: Expand Your Brand
In this module you will be extending the palette of your brand identity by creating a suite of elements for your start-up company: color palette, visual mark, secondary typefaces, imagery/forms and a secret ingredient.
Reviews
TOP REVIEWS FROM BRAND NEW BRAND
It’s a great course the material is well presented it’s good for whoever wants to learn the basics of graphic design even for those who wants to review and go back to remember.
I thought it was great, I could definitely make use of this and apply it to the real world. Thank you for your instruction. I have a long way to go but I'm excited. Thank you for your teaching.
The course is rigorous and rewarding. You will learn a lot of skills. The course surely hones your graphic design skills. It is highly recommended for designers.
Great course and the project covered all the topics we needed to learn. Nice hands-on experience. It boosted my confidence. Thank you to the instructor! You helped me gain a new skill!
About the Graphic Design Specialization
Graphic design is all around us, in a myriad of forms, both on screen and in print, yet it is always made up of images and words to create a communication goal. This four-course sequence exposes students to the fundamental skills required to make sophisticated graphic design: process, historical context, and communication through image-making and typography. The sequence is completed by a capstone project that applies the skills of each course and peer feedback in a finished branding project suitable for a professional portfolio.
