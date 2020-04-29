About this Course

Course 5 of 5 in the
Graphic Design Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Synthesize typography, imagemaking, composition and systematic thinking skills through ideation, invention, and conceptualization

  • Demonstrate visual research and development skills through the creation of a Brand Development Guide

  • Expand a brand identity's palette through the inclusion of graphic marks or icons, color, secondary typefaces, and/or images

Skills you will gain

  • Adobe Photoshop
  • Adobe Indesign
  • Graphics
  • Color Theory
California Institute of the Arts

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Overview

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 18 min), 7 readings
4 hours to complete

Ideation: Invent Your Client

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 21 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Visualization: Make Your Fake

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Logotype: Brand Your Brand

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 39 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Palette: Expand Your Brand

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 34 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

