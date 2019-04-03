JL
Feb 23, 2017
It was great in terms of working on closer to a long-term project and even learning what a branding guide is. Plus it added to my portfolio and I got a lot more working experience with my programs.
RG
Jun 6, 2020
I thought it was great, I could definitely make use of this and apply it to the real world. Thank you for your instruction. I have a long way to go but I'm excited. Thank you for your teaching.
By Allison W•
Apr 3, 2019
The feedback from other student was pretty horrible, and often consisted of a single word. Not helpful!
By Gunjan•
Sep 28, 2016
The course was well laid out, had us tread old ground in a great way (especially with those of us who are already int he field or took the earlier courses in the graphic design specialization) by forcing us to look at the basics as we solved design problems. While it's great that people review (and are even left tips and hints on how to leave a helpful review) I do wish there was some sort of word limit (even a minimal one) for them because oftentimes getting a review like 'Great', or 'Nice' while heartening don't actually help the student learn about what the person liked about their design or what failed.
By Petra L M•
Aug 21, 2018
Dear Michael, it took me some time to finish the whole specialization, but it was worth waiting. Your lectures are aplicable to other areas of professional or even personal life. You teach ppl how to open their eyes and explore how not to be afraid of new ideas or simple generating them without the need to do them perfectly on the first try. You dissolve fear of unknown in enjoyable way - that sa gift and I am thankful for that!
By Roberto M A•
Dec 11, 2018
This is an excellent course for those who want to understand the process of create a "Brand" from scratch. And the perfect practical application of all the elements learned from the previous courses of the Graphic Design Specialization.
Very useful, very practical. I learned a lot! Thank you!
By Katie S•
Oct 29, 2020
This course was a great course to combine everything that has been learned in the previous courses and I'm super grateful for the creators/moderators. My one critique is that this course should not be peer reviewed. This final should end with a moderator or graphic design person critiquing the work. I have had to deal with reviewing so many peers that have plagiarized, copied each other's work, etc. throughout these courses that I just feel like the final course should be seen by someone who sees them all and can tell the difference between student and stolen work.
By Adler A•
Aug 11, 2019
This course was exciting cause it allowed me to create a whole project and turn on the fantasy at the full power. Videos are short and interesting, like in previous courses of this specialization. The final score depends much on who review your project. Some peers are generous and inspiring, and some are too tough. For newcomers, low scores can be frustrating, I know from experience. But they don't mean that design is bad, points of view are subjective, after all. So if people like the idea and general design is neat, but got low scores, they can save the idea and resubmit the work, new peers can have another point of view at it.
By Eugenia S•
Jan 23, 2018
I'm so glad, that I passed it all! I finished the whole specialization and I will advice it to my friends. The Brand New Brand was quite hard but veryveryvery interesting . It also was absolutely necessary and useful. I want to thank everybody who accepted grants for me and who developed and produced this course. And future students, it's never too late to learn and study!
By 张金妙•
Dec 17, 2019
After 3.5 months learning, i think i really improved my skills in graphic design, at least i think i can understand more and more art styles. that is really a great study experience, thanks for all the teachers! thank you very much! i am always learning with fun! best wishes!
By Edward I•
Sep 29, 2016
I really really loved the entire course and will recommend it to my friends and work mates, excellent tutors and easy to understand their lectures. Thank you so so much!!
By Laura Z•
May 17, 2017
I like the way it is presented, videos and text that leads you to develop a comprehensive brand guide that we can have as an example for our future job. I like the fact that I can see the process of all the rest of the course members. I would like though a bit more feedback from a menthor.. I was stuck with one section and I could have used some help.
By Spencer Y•
Sep 27, 2017
Awesome course on brand design. Michael presents a repeatable process for developing an entire brand identity from company history, ideals, logotype, mark, color palette, imagery, and applications. Not only does this provide technical skills, but it also stimulates creativity. Being very new to Graphic Design, the whole CalArts Graphic Design specialization gave me confidence that I could contribute on a professional level in that discipline. Well worth the investment in both time and money. If you're serious about the subject, plan on spending more time on the course than you anticipated because it is so engaging.
By Paul M•
Dec 20, 2016
Its hard to review this course without looking back at the other previous courses. For me it was more about self discovery. Every lesson and concept learned in the past courses have become part of my workflow and it was able to see it during the time that I was working in my final project. My peers' critics and opinions also helped me during this process, whenever I was not sure if something was working in my designs, someone pointed the problem or made a suggestion. A the end, I am extremely satisfied with my final project, I enjoyed every step of the process, and I discovered new talents thanks to this course.
By Sahel Z•
Oct 3, 2016
This is a very good course if you are considering a career in graphic design, it does not concentrate a lot on the technique but rather on the creative process and the theory. The assignment are not too intense yet very helpful in giving that exposure to the role of the graphic designer. I definitely recommend it if you are a beginner or even if you already know some techniques but want to learn more about the theory.
Also, throughout the course you get very valuable recommendations for further readings, I found that very helpful.
By Stephanie O•
Feb 26, 2017
This part helped me channel my relevant experiences and things that I learned from other courses in UI/UX, especially from typography and imagemaking. It's nice to put your skills into practice through learning by doing, and have an actual portfolio after the course. It's also a good practice to rate others from draft 1 to 5, feedbacks from peers weren't always relevant to me but mostly helpful in solidifying my capstone project.
By Haewon S•
Apr 16, 2020
The logo/icon development and overall production was really interesting. Clear and concise videos were helpful to gain insight into the overall process of graphic design - thank you to the instructors!
Only downside is that there is plenty of room for plagiarism in this course - I saw that someone used my work to submit under their own name :(
By Yurshevich A O•
Jan 15, 2021
This is indeed a very important course, long awaited! Justified all expectations, competently presented all the necessary information. Lots of hours of practice is great! Very happy with the course!
By Keerthana M•
Jun 11, 2020
Great course and the project covered all the topics we needed to learn. Nice hands-on experience. It boosted my confidence. Thank you to the instructor! You helped me gain a new skill!
By Tanveer A•
Feb 19, 2021
Best course on the entire Specialization of Graphic Design. Really enjoyed developing an entire brand from A -to- Z.
By Ahmed M K A T•
Jan 15, 2019
By Laura G•
Oct 25, 2016
I loved the process of branding from start to finish, including company/client. Although, I may not always be able to brand a company I make up, the process was very thorough and I believe will help me in future branding opportunities. In this sense, the class was invaluable! The instruction was very clear and interesting and the help of the class aid, Calvin, made this a great experience! I also loved seeing what others were coming up with and how they applied the principles of design learned in the other courses in this specialization.
By Shema C•
May 23, 2018
This course is amazing! It really breaks down the steps you need to begin working with a client or even if you wanted to start your own business. I absolutely love this course as well as all the other courses in this graphic design program. The professors are truly amazing as well, for the lessons to be explained and given through a prerecorded video it felt very hands on. I recommend anyone taking this Specialization course to complete of the the optional assignments, you learn a lot from them.
By Soumi D•
Apr 14, 2022
This course truly is a capstone project. It wonderfully brings all the previous courses together and helps you understand how each element taught throughout the courses interacts in the larger scheme of things. As a person who knew nothing of Graphic Designing, I can vouch for the fact that if someone is interested in creating REAL projects, the entire course is going to be a blessing. It will make you get your hands dirty and you will be able to experience design from a wholistic point of view
By Pratik R K•
May 3, 2021
It has been a great course. I learnt a lot. This is all what you need to learn about Graphic Designing. Loved it. Thanks to all the people involved in making of this amazing course. Special thanks to all my peers who helped me improve my designing skills through their genuine and detailed feedback on all of my assignments. I highly recommend this specialization course to each and everyone regardless of whether or not you are planning to dabble into the field of graphic designing.
By Stefano S•
Nov 22, 2020
It was a real pleasure to learn and put those things in practice. It is not that you learn in this course how the program works, but you learn how graphic designers thinking and what the rules are if you want to be one. Still, if you really want to do this as a professional career then you have to take this course seriously and put a lot of work into it. After it, you have learned a lot and from here your journey will continue if you stay focus and learn more and more about it.