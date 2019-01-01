Profile

Michael Worthington

Faculty, Program in Graphic Design

Bio

Michael Worthington is the founding partner of Counterspace (Los Angeles), a graphic design studio specializing in editorial and identity work for cultural clients. His recent book designs include A New Sculpturalism, Made in L.A. 2012, and More Real, as well as catalogues for Mark Bradford, William Leavitt, Amanda Ross-Ho, Meleko Mokgosi, Alice Konitz and Samara Golden. His work has been published widely and exhibited in Belgium, Italy, England, the Czech Republic, El Salvador, Japan, France, China and the US, and he has lectured in Korea, Belgium, Holland, Australia, England, France, Mexico and across America. He has been a judge for the California Design Biennial, Output, the AIGA and the ADC and curated the design show “Two Lines Align” at REDCAT. His writing has been published in Eye, Print, Slanted, and Threaded magazines, and various design books, most recently Earthquakes, Mudslides, Fires and Riots: California and Graphic Design 1936–86. He has taught at the California Institute of the Arts since 1995.

Courses

Grundlagen des Grafikdesigns

Основы графического дизайна

Brand New Brand

Fundamentals of Graphic Design

UX Design Fundamentals

Visual Elements of User Interface Design

Fondamentaux de l’infographie

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder