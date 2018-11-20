About this Course

196,130 recent views

Learner Career Outcomes

11%

started a new career after completing these courses

20%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
UI / UX Design Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • User Interface Design (UI Design)
  • User Experience (UX)
  • Graphic Design

Learner Career Outcomes

11%

started a new career after completing these courses

20%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
UI / UX Design Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

California Institute of the Arts

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(25,453 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course and Specialization Overview

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 14 min), 9 readings
2 hours to complete

What IS a user interface anyway?

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 44 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Formal Elements of Interface Design

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 52 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Active Elements of Interface Design

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 53 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Composing the Elements of Interface Design

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 41 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM VISUAL ELEMENTS OF USER INTERFACE DESIGN

View all reviews

About the UI / UX Design Specialization

UI / UX Design

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder