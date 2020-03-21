About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
UI / UX Design Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Adobe XD
  • Adobe Illustrator
  • InVision
  • Marvel
  • Adobe Indesign
Instructor

Offered by

California Institute of the Arts

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Overview

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 11 min), 9 readings
2 hours to complete

Ideation, Articulation, Development

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 50 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Planning, Testing, Researching, Mapping

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 54 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

What Goes Where?

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 49 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Making it by Faking it

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 46 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

About the UI / UX Design Specialization

UI / UX Design

Frequently Asked Questions

