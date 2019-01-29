PF
Sep 7, 2020
SP
Nov 8, 2021
The course allows the student to get the fundamentals of UX in a quick-to-understand and interactive format. The course is valuable to get Design concepts and apply them in Design software.
By Gleb I•
Jan 29, 2019
The content is somewhat interesting, but the instructor teaches in a super dull manner. Even the visuals are mostly white text on black screen. Someone might say it's creative. Well, not for spending 4 hours a week staring at it.
Peer-graded assignments do not provide valuable feedback, because most of the students do not care about it, it's mandatory, and made to get "done" in the completion progress. If you are looking for a right UI / UX course, consider another course or platform.
By Jessica K•
Mar 16, 2019
I find the video content and lectures to be excellent and incredibly instructive. I was very frustrated by the peer review system, however. People gave very confusing feedback that sometimes was blatantly untrue. Also, the majority of the grades are done by "fair," "good," and "excellent." If you give someone "good" marks across the board they receive a 75% which is barely passing.
By Rodrigo J•
Jan 30, 2019
Nice course, just wished I could get feedback from the instructors as well.
By Lidija K•
Nov 11, 2019
People are not reviewing assignments. You don't get any feedback from the professionals!
By Manasi H•
Sep 9, 2019
The course has been super helpful in understanding the difference between UI and UX. How to think of content vs design and how to craft your app to make it user-friendly.
However, I find the peer-graded system pointless because a) Our peers are inexperienced to give an informed opinion (We are all still learning, which is why we are participating in the course) and b) a lot of times I have received feedback from fellow students saying they couldn't view an image, as they couldn't enlarge it or a particular page did not open. Not being rated for these sort of reasons is just unfair if the person has genuinely put in effort into their assignments.
By Lyndsay L•
Dec 2, 2020
I can't express how much I got out of this course. The professor goes through every aspect of UX development and makes it simple for beginners to understand how to ideate, map, test and create prototypes for a working app. Very rewarding class, and I would recommend it highly especially if you are already familiar with design and adobe software!
By Adam R•
Aug 3, 2020
Informational classes, interesting assignments, challenging timetable. The problem isn't the class itself, but the overall way the class is conducted. You get zero feedback from the instructor, and the peer reviews the class relies on for grading was, in my experience, basically useless. Many peers, when required to leave a comment on your assignment, simply enter a period and move on. I understand that with so many students it's impossible to give everyone a professional review, but there needs to be more stringent standards for peer grading.
By Colleen B•
Feb 5, 2019
I really enjoyed the class and learned a lot. It was broken down into nice sections. The last week took me the longest to complete as there was a lot of work that went into this assignment. I think that the hour estimates for each week of the course is based on doing the bare minimum. I spent longer each week. I didn't realize at first that there isn't much interaction with the teacher unless I would post a question in the discussion area. The homework is only reviewed by peers. It is helpful sometimes, but it would have been nice to get feedback from the teacher at some point, too. Overall, a great class. Thank you! Colleen
By Helen I•
Mar 30, 2020
I think this was excellent course and gives me confidence to start practising UX Design professionally. The course was easy to follow thanks to Michael Worthington teaching and excellently made learning videos. I also liked the interaction with other learners, who made few good points about my designs, and giving feedback. Overall a very good first Coursera experience!
By Patricia F•
Sep 8, 2020
By Sourav K D•
Aug 17, 2020
Very easily interaction of mind eccentric human interaction feeds and understanding of Design & human interface design. I will recommend every UX designer to once get into this course.
By Jodie L•
Jun 17, 2020
Another great course by Michael, he teaches efficiently and engagingly and squeezes the key points into short and concise clips. The coursework is also fun and challenging. Thank you
By Rafael M R•
Jul 5, 2020
No tengo mas que buenos comentarios del curso. Los temas son concretos, bien explicados. En lo personal, recomiendo intentar hacer un poco más de lo mínimo solicitado. Encontré buenas técnicas para bajar la idea a papel (escrito) y llevarlo de la mano hasta el prototipo de alta. Y como cualquier proceso creativo, podías ver como el proyecto o idea iba creciendo, madurando e incluso evolucionando con cada revisión que hacíamos. Y junto con un amigo, llevaremos a la programación el proyecto aquí creado. Saludos desde México
By Christina S•
Nov 3, 2019
Good course, the example of perfectly organized information and easy study process. Informative and easy to understand videos and other materials, external links and advices. Quick support on forums is also a valuable thing. Thanks a lot to CalArt members who created this course.
By Jafed E G•
Jul 6, 2019
I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand
By Eleni-Angela V•
Nov 17, 2018
I loved the course! I learned how to make a digital prototype of an app idea, what the process is, what tools to use in order to make it, how to organise it and save time and ask for feedback. I enjoyed it very much! :D
By Ivan C•
Feb 5, 2020
I've been a designer for a long time and I have done UX/UI for awhile. This class still opened my eyes to new concepts from design to site structure to user engagement. I can't wait for the next class in the series.
By Marisa G•
Jan 4, 2019
Excellent course. A lot of very valuable work is done in this and it's great the execution can be as detailed as you want it to be. Highly recommended.
By Fernando C F•
Jun 18, 2020
Great course! pushed me out of my comfort zone, where usually is when you learn the most. But at the same time completely manageable.
By Chris R•
Aug 10, 2019
Excellent course, up-to-date, relevant and the best UX course I've taken in the past few years.
By Grace F•
Jun 12, 2019
I would have loved to get feedback from the instructor at some point rather than relying just on peer feedback. Also, too much focus theory and lectures. Would be good if the course was more practical. But overall it is good as it is super detailed and I actually got the chance to build something for my portfolio, and also learnt how to use Adobe XD.
By Mina T•
Aug 22, 2020
The only problem is peer reviews. It takes so long to receive grades, else this course was very useful, and a lot better than the previous one in this section
By Violet V•
Dec 27, 2020
Great course with awesome instruction but the peer reviews aren't the best nor are they helpful. The students have no clue what they are doing design-wise and most don't even give proper feedback just good or will rate something as not good yet never explain their answers or explain how those responses are based on the design concepts. Then you see their work in the next week and it is below standard. Please, take the peer reviews with a grain of salt and only listen to people who have produced great works and have something to show for it. Oh my gosh, if there were proper reviewing, this would be great.
By Alexandria R•
May 19, 2021
The prof goes through a really clear progression through the design thinking process starting from ideation all the way through creating a functional digital prototype. The 'shoulds' and 'should-nots' of each phase are concisely broken down. There's also plenty of practice exercises along the way to help broaden conceptual understanding, which also help kick start your thinking on how these concepts might be applied to your own app.
I would say though, that the peer grading system can be frustrating at times. Expect to be given one word/phrase reviews majority of the time, so a lot of self-reflection is needed to really improve.
Also, you might want to acquire some knowledge about wireframing programs during your own time. If you would like to create a more embellished prototype by the end, extra effort in this aspect (and maybe some know-how on graphic design principles), is a must.
By Jessica C•
Jul 22, 2021
When I started my degree in Graphic design I was at one point told I would have to do a little bit of UI/UX design I though it was going to be hard. I spoke with my cousin about this design program and she said it was something will benfit me in looking for a job. I came across this certification program and decided to give it a try so that I can learn more about it. I am so happy I decided to continue with this program. I am learning so much in such a short time. I have a brother that has kids and he is looking for a career change and last time I heard he is looking into Coursera.