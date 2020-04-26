About this Course

What you will learn

  • Recall and explain a lexicon of key terms relating to form, meaning, and audience, and apply them successfully within an appraisal of graphic design

  • Establish and articulate criteria for successful outcomes in a design project that are not limited by personal taste.

  • Employ various ways of talking about visual form, meaning, and context for a given work of design in an objective way. 

  • Develop an ability to engage with a work of design in an objective way.

Skills you will gain

  • Visual Communication
  • Graphic Design
California Institute of the Arts

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Week 1: Course Orientation and Overview

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 18 min), 8 readings
2 hours to complete

Week 1: Audience/Context/Culture

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 29 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2: Basics of Form

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 72 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3: Meaning and Concept

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Week 4: Synthesis: Critique and Effective Design

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 25 min)

