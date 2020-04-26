In this course, critique is defined as a detailed, objective analysis of a work of graphic design and its effectiveness. Critique is an integral part of the making process for designers: it’s not just how we determine if a work of design is or is not successful, it’s how we move our work forward. Critique is also where other voices and opinions can be brought into the design process.
About this Course
What you will learn
Recall and explain a lexicon of key terms relating to form, meaning, and audience, and apply them successfully within an appraisal of graphic design
Establish and articulate criteria for successful outcomes in a design project that are not limited by personal taste.
Employ various ways of talking about visual form, meaning, and context for a given work of design in an objective way.
Develop an ability to engage with a work of design in an objective way.
- Visual Communication
- Graphic Design
California Institute of the Arts
CalArts has earned an international reputation as the leading college of the visual and performing arts in the United States. Offering rigorous undergraduate and graduate degree programs through six schools—Art, Critical Studies, Dance, Film/Video, Music, and Theater—CalArts has championed creative excellence, critical reflection, and the development of new forms and expressions.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1: Course Orientation and Overview
In this module we'll explain what this course is about and share guidelines surrounding our expectations for course communication and assignment submissions.
Week 1: Audience/Context/Culture
This module provides an introduction to the larger ideas and cultural discussions that graphic design work inhabits, and some terms and ideas used within graphic design. We won't be covering a comprehensive dictionary of graphic design terms, but rather introducing a functional language used in the discussion of graphic design in a critique context. We will also discuss and analyze specific works of design and how they relate to the larger cultural context in which design operates, and why this is important. We will also learn about critique culture, and the importance of analyzing work based on subjective criteria rather than personal taste or subjective opinions.
Week 2: Basics of Form
In this module we will introduce key concepts and terms used in the critique of visual form in design work. We will cover basic terms used in the discussion of visual contrast, composition, and hierarchy. We will also discuss how to establish a vocabulary for the evaluation of visual form, and use that vocabulary in conjunction with the designer’s intention and the function of the work to build a framework to structure critique.
Week 3: Meaning and Concept
In this module we will focus on ways to describe and evaluate meaning in works of visual design. Using connotation and denotation as a foundation, the lessons in this module explain a range of approaches for creating meaning, from visual metaphor to cliche and parody. By building cultural literacy and developing research skills, we will practice identifying themes in design work and interpreting design concepts.
Week 4: Synthesis: Critique and Effective Design
In this final module, you will synthesize all of the skills you have acquired in the previous modules into a structured critique of graphic design work. As you will see, this module is weighted much more heavily toward assessment and practice than previous modules. Assessing the success of a finished piece of design is difficult because there are so many variables to consider at the same time. You have learned the basic lexicon and syntax for talking about design. Now is the time to put all of these skills together to talk about a piece of design in a holistic and effective way.
Reviews
TOP REVIEWS FROM THE LANGUAGE OF DESIGN: FORM AND MEANING
Overall the course is well designed in terms of broad and depth. However. although the course does not have any prerequisite, it is a little bit challenging for the beginner in graphic design.
A very thorough journey toward the very core of visual communication. It gives you the vocabulary and criteria to embark on an effective and objective design critique.
I learnt a lot about form in design and the terminology about visual hierarchy, shape and contrast etc. The course was very helpful.
It was well structured and every video, quiz and peer review helped the concepts and teachings really sink in. With that being said, I'm definitely going to take the course again and again and again
