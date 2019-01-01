Profile

Randy Nakamura

Adjunct Professor, MFA Design, California College of the Arts

    Bio

    Randy Nakamura is a writer, designer, and researcher who teaches in the MFA Design program at California College of the Arts. He is currently a Ph.D candidate in the Critical Studies program at UCLA Architecture and Urban Design and holds an MFA in Graphic Design from California Institute of the Arts. As a researcher he has contributed to the 2013 Pacific Standard Time exhibition Everything Loose will Land for the MAK Center and Getty Foundation focusing on the art and architecture of Los Angeles in the 1970s. His writing has been published in a+u, Design Observer, Emigre, Task, Modes of Criticism, and Idea Magazine. Previously he was the Director of Design for The Grateful Palate.

    Courses

    The Language of Design: Form and Meaning

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder