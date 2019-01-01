Randy Nakamura is a writer, designer, and researcher who teaches in the MFA Design program at California College of the Arts. He is currently a Ph.D candidate in the Critical Studies program at UCLA Architecture and Urban Design and holds an MFA in Graphic Design from California Institute of the Arts. As a researcher he has contributed to the 2013 Pacific Standard Time exhibition Everything Loose will Land for the MAK Center and Getty Foundation focusing on the art and architecture of Los Angeles in the 1970s. His writing has been published in a+u, Design Observer, Emigre, Task, Modes of Criticism, and Idea Magazine. Previously he was the Director of Design for The Grateful Palate.