本課程以文人園林為窗口，觀察中國古典文學如何處理人與空間的關係。中國園林自秦漢上林宮苑樹立規模，隨著歷朝社會文化發展，唐宋以降逐漸凝塑出文人園林的主要美學型態。園林營造出一個可居可遊的人文活動空間，相關的書寫活動亦蓬勃展開。本課程選擇具代表性的案例，觀察園主如何營造一個可居可遊的人文活動空間，並藉由詩文記存相關的審美經驗、精神意趣與人生觀省。
中國園林文學 (二) (Chinese Garden Literature (2))
Taught in Chinese (Traditional)
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
認識中國古典文人園林的審美特質及文化投影。
增進中國園林文學的解讀能力，詮釋與思索前人的存在經驗。
關懷自己與存在空間的關係，培養深入體察及審美創新的能力。
There are 10 modules in this course
本講旨在介紹蘇舜欽的人生際遇。首先，講述他從年少得志，本被視作大有可為的明日之星，卻旋即因爲進奏院事件而被削職為民，旅居吳中的經歷。再者，藉由詩文解讀蘇舜欽來至蘇州以後無所立足的困頓，以及他在鬱然草樹中發現廢園，繼而有所依托的心境轉折。
6 videos1 reading1 quiz
本講旨在介紹蘇舜欽重整廢園，構亭滄浪的生命意義。在建設、命名、書寫三者同步進行的過程中，蘇舜欽覆蓋了園林舊主的痕跡，肯認自己新主人的身分；並在清曠幽閒的園居生活中，尋索自勝之道，期以超越過往陷溺於名利場中的自己。
4 videos1 quiz
本講旨從歷史記憶的角度，梳理滄浪亭在時間流變中，經歷易主與重修後的意義變遷。其中，尤其關注滄浪亭在清代重修時，景象元素以及地景文化的承繼與創變。
4 videos1 quiz
本講旨在介紹祁彪佳與寓山的逢會。崇禎八年（1635），祁彪佳以侍養歸家，得以親近山水。一方面走訪紹興城內與四郊園林，編寫《越中園亭記》；另一方面，則因結廬之志的萌芽，選擇具有家族情感的寓山小邱作為園林開闢的基址，並在造園的實踐中，與寓山建立起一分親密的情感連結。
5 videos1 quiz1 peer review
本講旨在介紹寓山園林的景象與生活。首先，從自然要素、人工要素以及景象之間的結構關係，來分析以四十九景為主要規模的寓山園林。再者，舉證說明園林中的人事活動，如何與祁彪佳的生命相終始。最後，從園林的分景、命名，以及文字作注等諸種行動，闡述寓山園的獨特性；並以具體的文本揭示祁彪佳如何書寫他在園中的審美經驗與情志。
5 videos1 quiz
本講旨在介紹祁彪佳如何以勤懇的文字耕耘以及勇於承擔的生命實踐，使得寓山園林成為一個蘊含鮮明主體價值的空間。首先，詮釋「寓」的多重意涵。再者，講述祁彪佳如何通過《寓山志》的編纂，以文字建構起一知音相契的場域。再次，觀看寓山園林在晚明動盪之際，如何在祁彪佳投入救荒的行動中，化身為亂世裡的避難之地；最後，在無可迴避的價值取捨中，他又如何以死明志，以寓山作為歸身之所。
4 videos1 quiz
本講旨在介紹西湖公共園林的開發以及汪汝謙不繫園的出現。在歷史的發展中，西湖經過多次的疏浚、重整與擴建，逐步形成一個雅俗共賞的風景勝地。而汪汝謙則在舊制樓船的基礎之上，削減體量，將其改良為可以靈活移動，突破外湖遊覽侷限的不繫園。
4 videos1 quiz
本講旨在介紹不繫園的多重身分。從遊湖之舟、居園之庵到意在之園，汪汝謙透過舟舫的興造，實踐了他以山水為園的理念，突破陸地園林的固著，形成一種新的園居方式。
4 videos1 quiz
本講旨在介紹不繫園的文化意義。首先，講述汪汝謙在以湖舫為園的同時，也致力於投入西湖的公共建設，並積極地贊助杭州的文藝文化。再者，藉由解讀「不繫」的雙重意涵，反思不繫園在西湖園池隨喜不羈的超越性，以及它在異代之後所必然面臨的侷限性。
5 videos1 quiz1 peer review
1 quiz
