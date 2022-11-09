About this Course

48,404 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 94 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 94 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(14,356 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

chapter 1.1 (week 1)—Whitman & Dickinson, two proto-modernists

8 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 257 min), 11 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

chapter 1.2 (week 2)—Whitmanians & Dickinsonians

6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 142 min), 22 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

chapter 2.1 (week 3)—the rise of poetic modernism: imagism

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 114 min), 12 readings, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete

chapter 2.2 (week 3 cont.)—the rise of poetic modernism: Williams

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 90 min), 21 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

chapter 2.3 (week 4)—the rise of poetic modernism: Stein

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 116 min), 27 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

chapter 2.4 (week 4 cont.)—the rise of poetic modernism: modernist edges

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 38 min), 11 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MODERN & CONTEMPORARY AMERICAN POETRY (“MODPO”)

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder