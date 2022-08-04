- inclusion
Storying the Self for Leadership and Creativity Specialization
Storytelling for Leadership & Creative Expression. Explore leadership skills through reflection on life experiences, practice giving and receiving feedback, and deepen active listening skills!
Reflect on how our own life experiences and identities have shaped us as leaders and creators.
Analyze the nuanced contexts of race, gender, class, and how these impact our positions as leaders and creators towards equity and inclusion.
Engage active listening towards others’ life stories with empathy and curiosity.
Ask for and receive feedback on our work.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Final course projects are peer review assignments where you will get to practice developing and polishing stories from your life experiences for creative expression and for leadership contexts. You'll get to ask for, receive, and give feedback on your work and the work of peers, a key skill in collaborative work environments.
None, all learners are welcome in this course!
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Storying the Self: How Stories Shape our Identities
Explore how artists have come to understand their identities over time, through creative media and scholarly discussions. You will connect with your own sources of creative inspiration, and revisit a major moment in your life that has shaped who you are and how you understand yourself, with the invitation to engage with this story through literary analysis and creative expression. Discover how these themes and theories help leaders understand their own and others’ identities across the full range of human diversity, as they show up in workplaces and relationships.
Storying the Self: (Re)Claiming our Voices
Engage with lived experiences and identities that have often been denied a public voice. Consider the nuanced contexts of race, gender, class, language, ability, and how these impact your position as a leader and creator. You’ll question what it means to reclaim your narrative of yourself and to engage with the strength of vulnerability as a leader and creator. In a creative exercise, you’ll engage with multiple perspectives on a past conflict and use this reflection to practice perspective-taking and listening that can generate creative work and deepen leadership skills for empathy, listening and engaging in multicultural workplaces.
Storying the Self: Telling our Stories
Ask for and give constructive feedback on your work, and consider venues for sharing your stories as both a leader and creator. In leadership contexts, this translates to authentic purpose, vision, and values. You’ll engage with a creative assignment with the intention of creating and polishing a story from your life that can be shared, reflecting on how stories evolve over time, through different media, and through retellings for and with different audiences.
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
