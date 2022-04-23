Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Why Smart Executives Fail: Common Mistakes & Warning Signs by Dartmouth College

5.0
stars
21 ratings
5 reviews

About the Course

We don’t often talk about mistakes and failures, but there’s so much to learn from what goes wrong. In this course, Professor Sydney Finkelstein will teach you why leaders make mistakes, and what you can do to avoid making those same mistakes yourself. Using real-life examples of smart executives who failed, Professor Finkelstein will walk you through scenarios that prepare you to understand, manage, and even take advantage of the continuous change that is inevitable in organizations and in life....

Top reviews

AJ

May 7, 2022

Exceptional prof presenting this specialization. The quality of the material and the level of engagement are top class. Will petition Coursera for Sydney Finkelstein to be a regular contributor.

NB

Apr 23, 2022

Sydney was great at painting the complete picture and engaging. I enjoyed every module of this course and learned a lot.

By Jennifer R

Apr 23, 2022

This was a truly fascinating way to start off this specialization. It really drew me in, and I loved the case study style which fantastically illustrated the missteps of fallen giants. I love Syd's lecture style and his speaking voice. I could listen to him all day (and have). This was my first Coursera experience, and I will continue my subscription and this specialization due to this positive experience. Thank you for creating and offering this series!

By Robert K

May 19, 2022

The course was quite good. Sidney was excellent with his real life approach and examples of so many situations from Motorola to Snow brands, and from Wang labs to Theraons and Elizabeth Holmes. WOW what great examples of many people repeating the same mistakes and not adapting to change and not adapting to reality (Theranos).

In summary it was quite good although I would have loved to see a few actual quizzes at the end of each section to test and evaluate what you learned. This would have enhanced the learning and accountability. I can actually see where some of this material will apply to my job directly! Thank you so much.

By Meetu A

May 20, 2022

Excellent case studies and the professor's way of explaining is amazing. Got great insights.

