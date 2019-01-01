Learner Reviews & Feedback for Superbosses: Managing Talent & Leadership by Dartmouth College
About the Course
How can a company thrive for the long term? It always comes down to people: finding talented people, retaining those people, and doing it continuously. In this course, Professor Sydney Finkelstein will teach participants how to support and leverage their biggest asset, the people around them. By learning to find world-class talent and help them move forward in their career, you will learn to build success for your organization and yourself. Using examples like the NFL’s Bill Walsh, the Slow Food Movement’s Alice Waters, and fashion’s Ralph Lauren, Professor Finkelstein shows that superbosses can be found across industries and up and down the org chart—and teaches us to find the superboss within....