Arts and culture leaders have a tough but rewarding task: creating and leading sustainable organizations that deliver real social value. There is a lot of competition out there. Being an effective leader means constantly adapting, cleverly using the best tools to reach as many people as possible. This course is designed to help leaders at any level do just that.
Arts and Culture StrategyUniversity of Pennsylvania
Arts and Culture - Value Then, Value Now, Value Tomorrow
We welcome you to this five-unit course with a brief history of the world relative to arts and culture and where we are now. What is the substance of value (objective/subjective) – to whom, for what? What are the essential and timeless issues facing us? How do we connect and interlock mission and value to be supportive, contingent and flexible?
Form Follows Function: Organizational Structures Aligned to Purpose
How do we deliver on value? This week explores form and function of organizations. By the end of the unit, you will clearly understand organization structures – historic and behavioral biases that keep us from changing current structures, frameworks and logic that build better structures. And you will better understand risk - how best to identify and manage it.
Who Are We For?
To answer this question we need to understand and evaluate the critical features of our external environment. This will give us context to identify the unique values organizations can bring to communities that build support and allow for stronger collaborations. We will be better able to balance artistic and economic choices, and create differentiation and positioning that attract, serve and keep participants and customers.
Where Do We Stand? Making Choices
A tension exists between artistic/mission and economics. As much as we’d like to try, we can’t be everything to everyone. We must find alignment and balance. How do you recognize and systematically respond to changes in your community? In this unit we’ll explore advancing your mission through a sharp focus on customers and markets; how best to understand the needs and interests of stakeholders; how to identify the best target-customer segments for your organization/project; and how to attract and retain those customers.
I found this course to be a great introduction to anyone interested in arts and culture management.
Brilliant course, with excellent exercises - mixing pragmatic and idealistic approach.
I loved it! the most great part for me is that you can actually adapt what you learn on any context.
Definitely an enjoyable course! I have learned a lot and gained confidence for future work activities.
