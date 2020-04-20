About this Course

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
University of Pennsylvania

National Arts Strategies

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Arts and Culture - Value Then, Value Now, Value Tomorrow

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 65 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Form Follows Function: Organizational Structures Aligned to Purpose

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 46 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Who Are We For?

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Where Do We Stand? Making Choices

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 43 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

