IS
Apr 24, 2020
It was my first Coursera course! This particular one is very compact, has plenty of information and tools to use and I highly recommend it!
JM
Apr 26, 2020
The Arts and Culture Strategy course has taught me tools and strategies that I will use to look at my institution in new ways.
By dana g•
Sep 10, 2017
I have worked in Arts & Culture for 10+ years in both the performing and visual arts. I was concerned that this course might be redundant with my true life experience however I was thrilled with the content and precision of the teachers' chosen areas of focus, and found it deeply valuable as I further my career toward leadership possibilities. Thank you, thank you!!!
By Panji M•
Aug 26, 2020
It's 5 years old already, I think this course need to be updated.
By Sabrina P•
May 6, 2021
This course inspired me. It was extremely well organized and taught, and elaborated the key strategic, functional (programmatic, operational, marketing, competitive analysis, organizational transformation/logic models) needed to assist arts/performance organizations in developing foundational strategies, assessing efforts, and improving based on evidence/data/metrics. I am an expert in organizational change but this is not (yet) my industry. However, I am now well-equipped with a clearer understanding of the institutional and community/donor/audience considerations within the arts/performance and management/administration landscape. There were 4 considerable assignments to complete and 2 quizzes. I elected to put a substantive effort in to the course (spent 3-4 hours on each assignment because I want this to build my "professional portfolio", an additional 2-3 hours per week on reading, viewing videos). Completely worth it. I also find Russell and Peter (the faculty) to be thoughtful, knowledgeable and relatable. Highly recommend!
By Victoria K•
Sep 9, 2020
I enjoyed this course very much: the coherence of topics, covering the most essential areas of art & culture organizations and institutions, assignments, based on real examples of cultural organizations, which are instrumentals in to consolidating and solidifying material learnt, super proficient style of presenters, each topic of this course could be put to practical use. I highly recommend this course for those, who are just starting their careers in arts and culture organizations, and also for those, who would like to advance their career in this sphere.
By Esme P•
Jun 22, 2020
This course is so insightful! The instructors are engaging and was able to communicate well the theories and goals of the class. Every week has been exciting and informative. It creates a different and positive mindset going for non-profit business strategies and models. As someone who as currently part and active in one, this Arts & Culture Strategy course has been very beneficial to further our cause!
By Yuka M M•
May 30, 2020
As a person with a business background, I was already familiar with some of the contents such as competitive landscape and marketing. However it was very refreshing and useful to know how to exercise them in a non-profit environment. I feel more confident in my art organization now and see it differently with more intentions and strategies.
By Aliki K•
Mar 28, 2017
Very good material. Inspired me on the leading position I have in my organization. (But please check on assigment of week 4 the criterions must be at least 3 for less failures from people that clearly understood the material)
By Adriana M•
Oct 31, 2015
Excellent course. The lectures are really good, clear and useful. I highly recommend this course if you are interested in arts and culture organisations.
By Izabela M S•
Apr 25, 2020
By Daniel B•
Jun 14, 2018
I liked the didactics and content presented totally focused on strategy. I think it enhanced my ability as a strategic designer.
By Jeremiah M•
Apr 27, 2020
By Julieta M•
May 10, 2019
Perfect short course with actual exercises to implement immediately in your organization.
By Phuong V•
Jul 29, 2016
Well structured and thorough. Could have more clearcut real examples.
By Tamara S•
Apr 9, 2021
It is very interesting course from the marketing and art perspective, but also helps you to understand how to rule business models in different aspects. They give you concrete cases to work on and it turns that this can indeed give some practical ideas in personal projects.
Mrs. Russell Willis Taylor and professor Peter Frumkin are bright and enthusiastic, it gives to the course a high strength that you on to it.I enjoy every week that I learn from this course.
By Joohyun L•
Jul 8, 2020
Greatly enjoyed this course, and found that the topics and tools presented in the modules were relevant, easily applicable, and insightful. My only criticism is that the current model for peer-reviewed assignment hinders a student's ability to finish the course on time, as it depends on whenever other students review your submission.
By Grace K•
Nov 27, 2020
I have learnt a lot about business strategy in art industry from this course. Really appreciated the instructors to design such precise and knowledgeable content to the students. Really gratefully for their teaching. They have inspired me a lot. Many thanks !
By Camille S P•
Apr 20, 2020
Thank you for a well presented and challenging course. I found the assignments critical to developing my throughput in thought processing and analysis of the Art and Culture Industry. This was interesting and useful for me. It would be one that I recommend.
By Oğulcan A•
Apr 28, 2020
It is really useful program that provide you lots of view for beginning or thinking about art&culture startup. Just enroll & take how much as you could from teachers! Good Lessons!
By Federico R•
Apr 26, 2020
Great Course. To the point lectures. Very valuable information and amazingly practical notions on how to manage cultural organizations more efficiently and consciously.
By Sergey L•
Mar 17, 2016
It was very interesting experience for me. The level of this course and this team is very high. I very happy what I passed this course.
By Ourania A•
Dec 1, 2020
It was an interesting course and I really appreciated the analytic strategic tools, as well as the general structure of the course.
By Claire J•
Apr 30, 2020
Definitely an enjoyable course! I have learned a lot and gained confidence for future work activities.
By Fiona G•
Aug 6, 2020
An excellent course with great presentations and very useful and interesting assignments!
Thank you!
By Dasa S•
Jun 7, 2020
I found this course to be a great introduction to anyone interested in arts and culture management.
By Gabriella F M•
May 9, 2021
It was really useful. It really opened my mind about culture strategies and provided great tools.