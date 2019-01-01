Peter Frumkin is Professor of Social Policy and Director of the Master’s in Nonprofit Leadership Program, and Faculty Director of the Center for High Impact Philanthropy, all at the University of Pennsylvania. His research and teaching focus on nonprofit strategy, philanthropy, and social entrepreneurship. Frumkin is the author of On Being Nonprofit (Harvard University Press, 2002),Strategic Giving: The Art and Science of Philanthropy (University of Chicago Press, 2006), and The Essence of Strategic Giving: A Practical Guide for Donors and Fundraisers (University of Chicago Press, 2010). He is co-author of Serving Country and Community (Harvard University Press, 2010) and The Strategic Management of Charter Schools (Harvard Education Press, 2011). This spring, a new book, Building for the Arts: The Strategic Design of Cultural Facilities, will be published by the University of Chicago Press. It considers the many challenges that museum, theaters and performing arts centers face when they undertake ambitious capital construction projects.
Prior to coming to Penn, Frumkin was Professor of Public Affairs and Director of the RGK Center for Philanthropy and Community Service at the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs, University of Texas at Austin. He has taught at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government and served as a senior fellow at the New America Foundation. Frumkin received his Ph.D. in sociology from the University of Chicago.