About this Course

18,425 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Market Analysis
  • Business Model
  • Business Modeling
  • Social Entrepreneurship
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(3,118 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 39 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Define and Design

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 70 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Pilot and Scale

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 52 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Sector Selection and Business Models

2 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 73 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SOCIAL IMPACT STRATEGY: TOOLS FOR ENTREPRENEURS AND INNOVATORS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder