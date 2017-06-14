FM
Jun 8, 2020
I have no regrets enrolling at this course. My learnings here are truly foundational, makes me more excited to start. I hope I'll be able to apply the teachings here. So useful for a beginner like me.
AI
Mar 30, 2020
I greatly appreciated this kind of educational platform (Coursera in partnership with various Universities) which can reach millions of people who are aspired to learn in a broader perspective.
By Alexander W•
Jun 13, 2017
I think this is a fantastic course for anyone exploring or who is already seriously considering social entrepreneurship. Even for those who are deep into the developmental stage or in the piloting stage, this course can also serve as a fundamental structure and reminder for how to properly design a solution for a pressing societal need. I will absolutely reference my notes and readings from this course in the future. For those briefly exposed to the realm of social entrepreneurship and enterprise, I'd advise you to seriously consider devoting a few hours a week for four weeks to develop and strengthen your understanding of the core of social enterprise.
By María J V P•
Jun 1, 2020
I absolutely loved it the teacher was great at explaining through videos, the amount of work was perfect for the time given and the weekly quizzes really reflected and assessed what was learned during the lessons. Although the readings and discussions were optional, I highly recommend them as they were fun to complete and very insightful. Furthermore what I value the most of this course is what was teached which was the importance of social impact through your social enterprise. It was really inspiring and opened my eyes to a whole different and fresh business perspective. Thank you for this enriching experience.
By Yeabsira M•
Oct 11, 2019
Really well done course! It was succinct, gave great examples, flowed from one topic to the next without any confusing transitions. As someone who has been in the social entrepreneurship space for some time, I was glad to take this and remember so much that was laying dormant. Absolutely recommend to others - regardless of whether or not you're new to the space, want to start a business or are already running one, this is a solid force to help you get the ideation brain cells going.
By Ishaan B•
Sep 17, 2018
This course is full of meaningful content which is easy to understand and is essentially action oriented learning. I already have my social initiative called SHAPE (Society for Harassment Awareness Prevention and Education) which is operating in Chandigarh, North India. This course equipped me with a very clear insight on how to go about running my initiative in a more efficient manner. I thank Professor Frumpkin and the entire team for thinking of developing this valuable resource.
By Sarel v d W•
Apr 21, 2018
Was a bit sceptical at first with the limited real life case studies, but the course has grown on me and given me critical tools to get my own social enterprise off the ground. It will help me think my idea through thoroughly, develop the right plans in order to secure the necessary resources to pilot and later scale my enterprise.
By Ada D•
Nov 2, 2017
Wonderful!!! A great way to organize your thoughts and make your plan more efficient if you want to make a social impact. Thanks Coursera for offering this great tool for social entrepreneurs!
By Lea H•
May 30, 2017
Very informative with lots of practical touch points and examples! I genuinely enjoyed taking part in this online course and it has significantly shaped my own research for my master's degree.
By Derick W J O•
Sep 20, 2018
The course gives one tools and skills required to start and run social enterprises that are sustainable, scalable and above impactful. The emphasis of the course on the need for learners to practically apply what they have learnt by going on to the actual environment and speaking to stakeholders in order to get their perspective and clearly understand the pain points before coming up with a solution was quite eye opening and empowering. The examples that were given to illustrate the various points were very relevant and also made it easy to understand concepts of social Entrepreneurship. This course inspired me to want to undertake the "Executive Program for Social Impact Strategy".
By Nikoloz A•
Oct 15, 2021
What can be hard for online course is boring, long videos in which a student (like me) can lose concentration but in this case, the videos are short and to the point. With every theoretical explanation, professor provides examples from his book and also he provides very nice and clear real world examples which help tremendously. I am glad that I took this course because I gained more knowledge and information about how to do thorough research on the idea that I might have or any future plans regarding business/social enterprise and what does it take to make social impact, social change, and thus changing the world for the better.
By Dhaval P•
Dec 16, 2020
The course approach is well laid out, logical, comprehensive yet letting the learner dwell through the process by analyzing the questions poised at every step. Theory followed by case studies, discussions and reading around the subject makes one go deeper into thoughts which in my opinion is helping one to iterate and deliberate on the options one is considering. Frameworks at every stage of the course is a perfect approach. Quiz at the end of the sections are to be taken honestly and as challenge. I thoroughly enjoyed the course and look forward to more such courses. Thank you Professor.
By Cindy M•
Aug 6, 2020
This course will benefit a broad range of entrepreneurs - from those thinking about it to those who have been in business for years. It offers a clear, concise way to think about your idea and/or organization and how to make decisions based on reality. It has given me and my business partners a common language and systematic approach to move forward at every stage. Thank you for not only a class full of up to date relevant content but also an online course that was easy to follow.
By Michael S•
Oct 29, 2016
Excellent interface - super accessible and easy to navigate. The content itself was easy to digest and set up in a sequential, progressive manner that made it both enjoyable and simple to follow for either starting entrepreneurs or seasoned veterans in the field! Thanks for the opportunity to learn, grow and for the skills and tools that I'll carry with me to continue to build a social enterprise that will hopefully create the impact I dream of in this world.
By Clara•
Feb 27, 2021
I really enjoyed the course and it succintly introduced to me all the tools a social entrepreneur requires to build up a social enterprise. The quizzes were slightly strange in the way the points were assigned to each question, which is also a comment I read before starting the course, but that forced me to retake them until I fully understood. Overall, I am really grateful for this unique, insightful, and empowering course!
By Eileen C L•
Nov 20, 2020
Excellent overview and in-depth exploration of the topic! I appreciated the concrete tools and hands-on, step-by-step approach given to us, and the examples covered helped illustrate the concepts. Instructors were excellent--enthusiastic about the subject material and very adept at communicating it through slides, visuals and lecture content. I will be coming back to this course material many times as I pursue my ideas!!
By Pranjal•
Apr 5, 2020
Amazing, simple and to the point. A must for anyone who is thinking of creating a social impact. By the time you complete this course you will be very clear on the steps you need to take for your venture to take-off. For those who have a social enterprise or are working with one will get to know how you can evaluate and become more effective in creating the social impact. Thank you Dr. Peter Frumkin for creating this course
By Marilynn L•
Apr 11, 2020
This course was able to provide a clear understanding of the sector selection of a business and its importance. The modules were easy and to the point. The examples highlighted the key elements to assist on future business ventures. I would highly recommend this class to all entrepreneurs and innovators who have a desire to take their ideas and move forward in their entrepreneurial journey.
By Audra E•
Jun 25, 2020
The course started off slow in the first week, covering the basics of social enterprises - but weeks 2-4 were packed full of great tools, frameworks, and guidelines that are practical in helping you define, design, pilot and scale your social impact organization. I'm duly impressed by the course, and will come back to it for reference to help me build my own social impact org. Thank you!
By Tanya K S•
Sep 13, 2017
Loved this course so much. If you are in any way thinking about starting any, repeat, any, business that helps society in any way, please consider taking this course. It definitely helps you in your initial stages - informing you of important considerations, questions and about tools you can use. You'll be much better prepared when starting your business.
By Anindita M P•
Jul 18, 2019
This is one of the most useful courses I have taken with Coursera. Thank you for this opportunity with financial aid. It's highly recommended for people who sees themselves in the arena of social enterprise. This course will not make you a business plan or give you funds but surely frame your thought process to plan your actions throughout the journey
By Maritza E A R•
Nov 28, 2016
I totally recomend this course, the professors are well prepared and is an honor learn from them and from your classmates. All the institutions related to this course expose very accurate cases. I encourage to those who want to make an impact in their community and colaborate to achieve and economic development in the region, to take this course.
By Christina E•
Oct 18, 2020
This was a fantastic course for those thinking about starting their own social enterprise with no experience in the field of entrepreneurship. The course walks you through the essential things that need to be done and thought of before launching the pilot of your project and uses great examples that will help you define and design how to start.
By Damalie M•
Jan 18, 2021
The course materials, mode of delivery and flexibility of course are great.
However there is no support or someone to contact incase one is stuck. I have been trying to make payment (upgrade to certificate) for this course and failed. Payment says contact Coursera but I have failed to contact anyone for help. Only referred to the FAQs.
By Ana P P H•
Mar 23, 2020
Excelente en todos los sentidos, práctico, didáctico, conciso y muy interesante. El profesor es excelente, enseña a través de ejemplos y es muy sencillo al hablar sin perder la profundidad del tema. Lo recomiendo tanto si estás emprendiendo un negocio social como si estás en el medio social y te gustaría aprender más sobre el tema.
By Diego S•
Dec 2, 2019
Great content and very good quizzes that sharpen your understanding of the material. Inspiring and thorough overview of social impact strategies and social entrepreneurship as a whole! Could do with more of the history and background of the concepts and field in general, just to round out the knowledge of individuals in the field.
By Jordy L•
Apr 3, 2020
I will encourage any person and/or entrepreneurs with social values to take this course, it is a simple guide to understand with more detail the pros and cons of becoming and Social Innovator. it is an enormous challenge to face these days, however, it worth the time and effort to become a better entrepreneur and person.