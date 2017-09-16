About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Fundraising
  • Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
  • Management
  • Marketing
Università Bocconi

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

CURATORSHIP Vs. MANAGEMENT

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 75 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

HERITAGE AND THE MARKETPLACE: A DELICATE EQUILIBRIUM

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 51 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

EMOTIONS Vs. RATIOS: HEDONIC CONSUMPTION AND THE ROLE OF EXPERIENCE

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 40 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

BRANDING HERITAGE TO BUILD LOYALTY

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

