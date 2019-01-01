Andrea Rurale is the Director of the Master in Arts Management and Administration (MAMA) of the SDA Bocconi School of Management. He is also a lecturer for the Department of Marketing at Bocconi University in Milano, Italy. He graduated in Economics and Business Management from Bocconi University and he is a PhD candidate in Marketing at the University of Valencia. Andrea Rurale is a long-time art enthusiast and has volunteered and worked for prominent cultural institutions in Italy. He is currently the regional President of Fondo Ambiente Italiano (Italian National Trust). During his career he worked as a consultant for heritage institutions in Milano and throughout Italy.