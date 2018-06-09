DG
Jan 9, 2021
Loved this course. Watching the lectures at historical sites brought the course to life and kept it interesting. The course was well structured and has encouraged me to continue in the field.
RN
Mar 30, 2018
I'm really into this amazing course. it provide me with a wide range of information. it helps me to understand the field of museums and heritage management . Thank you for this useful course.
By Marina G•
Jun 9, 2018
It gives a wide view on the topics of management and marketing. Easy to follow for people without any Marketing or Economics background, and for the ones who do have it, the course offers a wide range of up-to-date bibliography and specific concepts on the Art Management. What I liked the most: the content itself, a lot of visual examples, very concise explanations, the feedback in the tests, the additional content, etc. One of the best courses I have ever made.
By Ariana f•
Mar 18, 2018
I had learned a lot in six weeks. It´s a dynamic course, great materials (PPT and videos), great interviews and also a good exchange between peers and mentor.
I strongly recommended.
By Ciaran P•
Sep 2, 2017
This was an excellent course which introduced me to the importance of properly managing art and heritage, in the same way as any other important resource should be managed. The individual lessons were beautiful, being set against the backdrop of some of the finest of Italy's cultural jewels.
By Iris G•
Apr 16, 2018
An excellent course, with a fantastic teacher. I truly learned a lot and I will take a course from the Bocconi University anytime if the teacher are as great as Prof. Andrea Rurale.
By Craig J•
Jun 14, 2019
A very basic primer. The instructor was very difficult to understand as a result of his accent. Many times the audio did not match the transcript. More charts, notes, graphics and visuals, rather a near constant focus on the instructor, would have been much more helpful in understanding the material.
By Pietro R•
May 7, 2018
Most concepts are similar to other courses addressing experiential goods (e.g. Bocconi's course on food and beverage companies), so it is somehow difficult identifying specific issues faced by cultural institutions.
Heritage is vaguely addressed and discussed.
The professor hardly speaks english.
The course is definitely not technical, which is understandable for enlarging the audience but eventually it does not give any relevant value added or practical skills for those who whish to work in a cultural insitution or similar.
By Alessandro S•
Mar 12, 2019
I felt that the course was a bit oversimplified. Moreover, the quizzes were extremely easy and grammar was often wrong! Also, the teacher should just speak Italian and let the subtitles do the rest.
By Jayne D•
Jan 22, 2017
Absolutely exceptional course - I have learned so much in preparation for commencing my Graduate Certificate in Arts and Cultural Management via correspondence. This course not only provided great management insights and how institutions implement their product to the consumer, it provided up to date methods of data processing and insight into marketing approach. I will definately watch out for more courses with Bocconi. I could not be more grateful for the material and the opportunity to learn this much at no cost. Thanks for your time and amazing effort in putting together this course and thank you to our amazing host, Andrea Rurale for being the enthusiastic, professional guide through these learning modules.
By Andrea•
Nov 18, 2016
Very impressive course.
The content is perfect for understanding the main topic of experiencial marketing about the management of arts.
I think many lessons are usefull no only for cultural institutions, but also for entertainment industries such as movies, theatres and sports, because the main concept of customer satisfaction and experiential marketing can be applied to the entertainment industry as well.
I've taken the other courses offered by Bocconi and are always excellent , in terms of content quality and professors.
Compliments to all involved into the idea creation and realization of this course.
Andrea
By john w•
Mar 24, 2021
I LOVED it. The content is great. You can take in your own time. Go back over content again and again.
I saved all of the Video transcripts, and many of the slides, and formatted them in MS Word, creating an index. I've now printed them out and it'll be my bible going forward.
My only problem is that many of the people taking the course are doing the absolute bare minimum in terms of peer-reviews and discussions. I put serious work into those, and into the whole course! I did lots of study and revision. Maybe it's a language difficulty and understandable.
Still, I loved it.
Many thanks!
By Layla T•
Jul 9, 2017
Really motivated course, a great surprise, one of the first courses made in Coursera that I feel connected. Andrea Rurale has conducted the course both with professionalism and implication that made it really interesting. The use of real Italian cultural institutions and interviews with their directors made it more easy to understand all the management concepts.
My experience on museums was only internal as a conservator and this course helps me to understand the relationship of the museum with visitors and markets.
Thank you to all the team for this great work,
By Guey-Mei•
Jul 28, 2020
It's a fantastic and helpful journey through out the course. As a beginner to management, museumology, and curating, this is a quick way to grasp a thing or two. I especially like the interviews: they are a nice personal touch when it comes to real life. I wish that the interviews are put directly to the point mentioned from W1-5, so I don't have to binge watching them during W6. Also, it'd be nice to attach more articles or journals about real examples when it comes to theory put in reality.
By GLORIA M M C•
Aug 11, 2020
this course has a lot of information. The examples helps to understand how the strategies are implemented and how it fits in different cultural organizations. I get more knowledge about the balance between the managing and the curator activities, because I have more knowledge about the industrial sector but it change a lot when your product is intangible and it satisfies a pleasure desire (not basic necessity)
By Elena S•
Aug 14, 2017
Fantastic Course!
Thank you very much Professor Andrea Rurale and Bocconi Team for this very informative course. The course is very good structured. The content of material is very reach. The places of lectures are gorgeous. Special thank for the interview with the managers and directors of culture institutions.
Dr. Elena Shadrina, Higher School of Economics, Russia
By Sofía M D•
Aug 13, 2020
It was an amazing experience in which I could learn many new skills to face contemporary challenges in my job. Thanks to this course, I feel more self-confidence to face heritage management issues in my townhome (in the north of Spain) and also to still theorizing with my PhD studies. I recommend this learning experience to anyone interested in this field!
By Julieta M•
Apr 13, 2020
This is an excellent course with a great selection of relevant content. It is however a lot of information and doesn't go very deep on many of the concepts covered. I think it could be made into a 2-part course and provide more in-depth analysis to the topics, with different teachers perhaps who have expertise on each one.
By Matina A•
Jun 22, 2020
Up-to-date content covering all aspects of subject, well organized in an entertaining and organized manner, interactive, well presented by host, excellently executed. It is one of the best on- line courses I have attended. Congratulations on the superb work!
By Anna C•
Nov 24, 2020
A very informative course on the management of cultural organizations, methods and key roles. The lessons are well taught and the interviews and settings bring the concepts to reality.
By Nurul H B A•
Aug 17, 2020
Great content! The presentation slide and additional articles are stimulating, I love the different sets of themes that are being discussed in this course. While being put in the arts and heritage context, I believe the input and skills gained e.g. customer relationship management, marketing, etc. can still be adapted to other areas or sectors as well.
By Rebeca L•
Jul 15, 2020
The quizzes and evaluation works can be very hard to understand sometimes. The questions and instructions aren’t clear enough.
By Maria R•
Sep 26, 2020
A well-designed course which is more likely still engaging learners and positively affect their interests and expectations.
Through the course the learner is able to see the process, receive fresh ideas from co-learners, mentors, colleagues of this field of study, who are interested in the Art and Heritage management, have a practice on work and can offer specific feedback in a positive tone that helps you to improve the quality of your course and create a more active learning experience.
The materials were great for every Week, that helps to learn a lot of hard moments you could missed or meet for the first time. Thanks to them you knew what you need to know from the deep theoretical point and the videos are help to understanding all together at all and combine on practice.
Thank you!
By Alessio G•
May 17, 2020
The course had been interesting and precious: after my graduation in museum marketing, gained in 2006, It had been helpful and useful to update my knowledges spending some weeks with this post graduated course.The themes are really interesting not only for all tourist operators, cultural operators, museum or heritage manager, or passionates about arts, but especially for all the people with different level of responsibility in the management of cities and territory, it can also be very appreciated by marketing manager in private industry that can applicate these concepts also to their market of origin.
By Sei S•
Nov 27, 2020
This course definitely gives you a better understanding in the various marketing and managing strategies that various cultural institutions use and issues they are currently facing. I'd recommend this to anyone that would like to enhance their knowledge in arts management, but mainly for cultural institutions/ public spaces (i.e. museums, concert halls, performance art centres, etc.) ) rather than places such as galleries. (But it would definitely help). While having an art history degree beforehand, this course has shifted my interest towards art management and really excited to learn more.
By Stefano F S•
Sep 17, 2019
As a fresh graduate who is looking towards a career in the arts and culture sectors, this Course gave me many valuable insights on the day-to-day challenges of a cultural manager, with a special attention on the Italian context. The topics - presented by Prof. Rurale - were varied, thought-provoking yet accessible (but always with an eye on the relevant academic research). Further insights were given in the interviews with several renowned practitioners of the field, in Italy and abroad. A definite recommendation.
By Cristiana B•
May 22, 2020
Thank you for offering such an in-depth course on Arts and Heritage Management. The teaching style was very approachable even for whom didn't have any specific background in the Economics field. I particularly enjoyed the interviews with the experts. Great resources!
Thanks for all your valuable work, Prof. Andrea Rurale, and thanks to all your staff that behind the scenes made this course possible. Bocconi University is always a warranty trademark.
Keep up the impressive job! Grazie ancora!