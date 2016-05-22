In this course, the context is hosting an event and finding an appropriate venue for it. You will learn language and strategies for successful negotiations culminating in a written announcement for an event.
- Business Communication
- Negotiation
- Planning
- Language
University of Washington
Founded in 1861, the University of Washington is one of the oldest state-supported institutions of higher education on the West Coast and is one of the preeminent research universities in the world.
Week 1: Exchanging Information
Exchanging information is the first step in negotiating. In this module, we’re going to look at ways to request and give information. We’ll also look at how to make comparisons before making a final decision.
Week 2: Negotiating
In this week, you will receive an overview of negotiations, learn to make a proposal, and also be able to make a concession during negotiations.
Week 3: Handling Problems
When plans are in place, there is always a chance of things going wrong. In this module, you will learn about the techniques to handle problems as they arise.
Week 4: Planning and Announcing Events
Planning events can be a lot of work, but has a huge pay off. You will learn about organizing and announcing events before implementing your plans.
Excellent for managers, engineers, entrepreneur and saleman! I recommend 100%. No matter where your are, Washington University will be there and they can help you to change your life!
its good course for gain our knowledge to English language
if you write on the Blackboard the name of course I fill difficult always to find it.
Wonderful course, so helpful if you are in to Business.
This Specialization is designed to teach you to communicate effectively in English in professional contexts. You will expand your English vocabulary, improve your ability to write and speak in English in both social and professional interactions, and learn terminology and skills that you can apply to business negotiations, telephone conversations, written reports and emails, and professional presentations.
