Course 3 of 5 in the
Business English Communication Skills Specialization
Skills you will gain

  • Business Communication
  • Negotiation
  • Planning
  • Language
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Week 1: Exchanging Information

8 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 71 min), 5 readings, 10 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Week 2: Negotiating

7 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 78 min), 5 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Week 3: Handling Problems

8 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 73 min), 4 readings, 10 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Week 4: Planning and Announcing Events

7 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 60 min), 4 readings, 8 quizzes

