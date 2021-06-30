Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Business English: Planning & Negotiating by University of Washington

4.8
stars
482 ratings
91 reviews

About the Course

In this course, the context is hosting an event and finding an appropriate venue for it. You will learn language and strategies for successful negotiations culminating in a written announcement for an event. Course Learning Objectives • Negotiate strategically in formal and informal settings • Identify and resolve customer issues after a negotiation has taken place • Evaluate and compare services and features of two venues • Plan a business event using negotiation skills • Write an announcement for a business event after selecting a venue...

Top reviews

SE

Feb 10, 2021

It was a great course, sometimes we take for granted the tone set in a written piece and how easy it can be perceived differently. This course was a great help to my professional communication skills.

IS

Jun 20, 2016

Excellent for managers, engineers, entrepreneur and saleman!\n\nI recommend 100%. No matter where your are, Washington University will be there and they can help you to change your life!

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 90 Reviews for Business English: Planning & Negotiating

By Trushal K

Jun 29, 2021

I learn very Professional I am 100% sure i will get the job.I am proud I did from University of Washington.

By M n s

Dec 5, 2018

that's a really good way of learning.

By Морозов Е А

Jul 18, 2020

It's a very good course. And it's not only useful in enhancing your Business English but your skills in negotiating. Though I've already passed a few workshops, I've taken part in several training sessions and have a large experience in sales, this course gave me some new useful details. I'd like to tell thank you all the teachers, Washington University and the team of Coursera for such an opportunity.

By Ildo F S

By Mohamed N K

Jan 4, 2021

Honestly, the business English course helps me well to increase my English level.

A well-organized course with hundreds of tips and hacks

By Ivan K

May 19, 2020

A very practical, the course is second to none! You can apply the developed skills to the real world right away.

By Basem A

Nov 9, 2017

I learnt much in that course .. here is my linkedIn profile https://www.linkedin.com/in/basemyanni/

By Ibtihal A B A Y A

Oct 4, 2018

A highly informative, applicable& easy to follow course by absolutely knowledgeable professors. The thorough, well-organized& engaging course content reflects the the professionalism & the extensive knowledge of the professors in this field. Really looking forward to enrolling in other courses by the same professors & University of Washington . Thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to learn from you.

By SHANKAR J B

May 13, 2020

I had a great time with this course. It was fun, productive and very useful. The course was very flexible.The teachers were amazing, and I loved how the course offered so much examples with the lesson. It was truly a life changing and enriching experience. This course was amazing. Hands down one of the best courses to learn how to plan and negotiate.

By José A R N

May 7, 2017

My name is Jose Antonio. I am looking for a new Data Scientist career ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/joseantonio11)

I did this course to learn English and practical applications in Business, as a second language.

The course was excellent and the classes well taught by the Teachers.

Congratulations to Coursera team and Teachers.

By Binh L

Sep 6, 2020

This course is very helpful and useful. I can apply what I have learned daily from this course to my work immediately. I will definitely review the material in this course to apply to my daily activities at school, work, etc. wherever uses English. Thank you so much to the instructors!

By GENARO I A V

May 27, 2019

realmente me han gustado todos los cursos de este programa Business English Communication Skillis - Este Curso Planning & Negotiation vas a aprender a desarrollar habilidades / vocabulario para poder negociar a niveles gerenciales cualquier tipo de proyecto. Lo recomiendo mucho¡.

By Verbilovich I I

Apr 24, 2020

Dear Richard Moore and Wendy Asplin,

I would like to thank you. I highly appreciate the course. The course is better than I expected.

I fell in love with my teachers.

I enhanced my Business English and I would like to finish the specialization.

Best regards,

Irina.

By Alessandro F

Apr 12, 2020

Honestly, a really useful course!

Teachers are really good. All the quiz and the assignments are perfect to learn.

The only thing I would modify, it's the way of evaluation. I would have liked some suggestions by the University and not only by my colleagues.

By Faye W

Aug 4, 2017

I have thoroughly enjoyed all the Business English courses so far, not only for the teaching style but also for the realistic content and guidance which has helped so much as a complement to a Business Startup course I have just finished.

By Jafed E G

Jul 6, 2019

I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand

By Kirill B

Jun 14, 2020

I am impressed, highly professional, helpful information. Great experience, I will recommend. With pleasure will take another course. Thank you!

By Diego M

Apr 2, 2018

Nice learning. I really appreciate your tips and methodologies. I will practise them in spanish negotation too. Regards

By Francesca B

Nov 24, 2020

Hermoso curso para formalizar el inglés! Recomiendo totalmente. Profesores y organización del curso genial!!!

By Sara J F

Oct 14, 2020

Good for someone entering the business world the first time as an administrative professional.

By Marie-Ange P

Aug 7, 2016

Just like the previous two, this course is excellent! I recommend it without hesitation.

By Huseyn i

Feb 6, 2021

It was a very amazing experience for me. I had a chance to learn new skills in English.

By Hartiaga G d S

Nov 27, 2017

What a great course! I am completely satisfacted with this course, so I recommend it!

By Sami A

Jan 2, 2017

if you write on the Blackboard the name of course I fill difficult always to find it.

