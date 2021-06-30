SE
Feb 10, 2021
It was a great course, sometimes we take for granted the tone set in a written piece and how easy it can be perceived differently. This course was a great help to my professional communication skills.
IS
Jun 20, 2016
Excellent for managers, engineers, entrepreneur and saleman!\n\nI recommend 100%. No matter where your are, Washington University will be there and they can help you to change your life!
By Trushal K•
Jun 29, 2021
I learn very Professional I am 100% sure i will get the job.I am proud I did from University of Washington.
By M n s•
Dec 5, 2018
that's a really good way of learning.
By Морозов Е А•
Jul 18, 2020
It's a very good course. And it's not only useful in enhancing your Business English but your skills in negotiating. Though I've already passed a few workshops, I've taken part in several training sessions and have a large experience in sales, this course gave me some new useful details. I'd like to tell thank you all the teachers, Washington University and the team of Coursera for such an opportunity.
By Ildo F S•
Jun 20, 2016
Excellent for managers, engineers, entrepreneur and saleman!
I recommend 100%. No matter where your are, Washington University will be there and they can help you to change your life!
By Mohamed N K•
Jan 4, 2021
Honestly, the business English course helps me well to increase my English level.
A well-organized course with hundreds of tips and hacks
By Ivan K•
May 19, 2020
A very practical, the course is second to none! You can apply the developed skills to the real world right away.
By Basem A•
Nov 9, 2017
I learnt much in that course .. here is my linkedIn profile https://www.linkedin.com/in/basemyanni/
By Ibtihal A B A Y A•
Oct 4, 2018
A highly informative, applicable& easy to follow course by absolutely knowledgeable professors. The thorough, well-organized& engaging course content reflects the the professionalism & the extensive knowledge of the professors in this field. Really looking forward to enrolling in other courses by the same professors & University of Washington . Thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to learn from you.
By SHANKAR J B•
May 13, 2020
I had a great time with this course. It was fun, productive and very useful. The course was very flexible.The teachers were amazing, and I loved how the course offered so much examples with the lesson. It was truly a life changing and enriching experience. This course was amazing. Hands down one of the best courses to learn how to plan and negotiate.
By José A R N•
May 7, 2017
My name is Jose Antonio. I am looking for a new Data Scientist career ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/joseantonio11)
I did this course to learn English and practical applications in Business, as a second language.
The course was excellent and the classes well taught by the Teachers.
Congratulations to Coursera team and Teachers.
By Binh L•
Sep 6, 2020
This course is very helpful and useful. I can apply what I have learned daily from this course to my work immediately. I will definitely review the material in this course to apply to my daily activities at school, work, etc. wherever uses English. Thank you so much to the instructors!
By GENARO I A V•
May 27, 2019
realmente me han gustado todos los cursos de este programa Business English Communication Skillis - Este Curso Planning & Negotiation vas a aprender a desarrollar habilidades / vocabulario para poder negociar a niveles gerenciales cualquier tipo de proyecto. Lo recomiendo mucho¡.
By Verbilovich I I•
Apr 24, 2020
Dear Richard Moore and Wendy Asplin,
I would like to thank you. I highly appreciate the course. The course is better than I expected.
I fell in love with my teachers.
I enhanced my Business English and I would like to finish the specialization.
Best regards,
Irina.
By Alessandro F•
Apr 12, 2020
Honestly, a really useful course!
Teachers are really good. All the quiz and the assignments are perfect to learn.
The only thing I would modify, it's the way of evaluation. I would have liked some suggestions by the University and not only by my colleagues.
By Faye W•
Aug 4, 2017
I have thoroughly enjoyed all the Business English courses so far, not only for the teaching style but also for the realistic content and guidance which has helped so much as a complement to a Business Startup course I have just finished.
By Jafed E G•
Jul 6, 2019
I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand
By Sheena E•
Feb 11, 2021
It was a great course, sometimes we take for granted the tone set in a written piece and how easy it can be perceived differently. This course was a great help to my professional communication skills.
By Kirill B•
Jun 14, 2020
I am impressed, highly professional, helpful information. Great experience, I will recommend. With pleasure will take another course. Thank you!
By Diego M•
Apr 2, 2018
Nice learning. I really appreciate your tips and methodologies. I will practise them in spanish negotation too. Regards
By Francesca B•
Nov 24, 2020
Hermoso curso para formalizar el inglés! Recomiendo totalmente. Profesores y organización del curso genial!!!
By Sara J F•
Oct 14, 2020
Good for someone entering the business world the first time as an administrative professional.
By Marie-Ange P•
Aug 7, 2016
Just like the previous two, this course is excellent! I recommend it without hesitation.
By Huseyn i•
Feb 6, 2021
It was a very amazing experience for me. I had a chance to learn new skills in English.
By Hartiaga G d S•
Nov 27, 2017
What a great course! I am completely satisfacted with this course, so I recommend it!
By Sami A•
Jan 2, 2017
if you write on the Blackboard the name of course I fill difficult always to find it.