This course will teach you vocabulary and skills related to participating in meetings. You will learn terms and phrases used both in email and in speaking to arrange, participate in, and conclude meetings. The goals of this course are to enable you to participate effectively in on-site meetings and teleconferences and to prepare you to write a proposal as an outcome of a meeting.
This course is part of the Business English Communication Skills Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Professional
- English Language
- Meeting
- Writing
Offered by
University of Washington
Founded in 1861, the University of Washington is one of the oldest state-supported institutions of higher education on the West Coast and is one of the preeminent research universities in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Meetings
In this first week, you’ll learn about different types of meetings and what makes a successful meeting.
The Language of Meetings
In week two, you’ll learn about participating in and running meetings in The Language of Meetings.
Reporting In Meetings
In the third week you’ll learn how to give a report in a meeting and what to do at the end of the meeting to summarize what has been decided.
Writing A Proposal
In the final week, you’ll look at how to write a proposal based on the decision of a meeting.
Reviews
- 5 stars84.27%
- 4 stars12.16%
- 3 stars2.41%
- 2 stars0.11%
- 1 star1.03%
TOP REVIEWS FROM BUSINESS ENGLISH: MEETINGS
These courses takes some time, however the fruits are sweet :) on the tasks you need to think, what means really learning. Great courses, recommend it. Useful at work.
Excellent course! Gives you practical tips that you can apply in real life. You feel more confident after the course. Completing the assignments hones your skills.
Great Course to learn small cultural differences you come across while communicating during daily jobs.
it's a great course offering a great quality of work covering everything i needed to know about meetings and how to handle meetings in a great professional way.
About the Business English Communication Skills Specialization
This Specialization is designed to teach you to communicate effectively in English in professional contexts. You will expand your English vocabulary, improve your ability to write and speak in English in both social and professional interactions, and learn terminology and skills that you can apply to business negotiations, telephone conversations, written reports and emails, and professional presentations.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.