Course 2 of 5 in the
Business English Communication Skills Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Professional
  • English Language
  • Meeting
  • Writing
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(10,945 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Introduction to Meetings

7 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 58 min), 6 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

The Language of Meetings

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 39 min), 5 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Reporting In Meetings

5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 50 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Writing A Proposal

7 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 76 min), 5 readings, 7 quizzes

