This course teaches you language and techniques that will help you make effective presentations in English. The final task is to develop a well-organized, persuasive presentation using charts and graphs that sells your city as a venue.
This course is part of the Business English Communication Skills Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Washington
Founded in 1861, the University of Washington is one of the oldest state-supported institutions of higher education on the West Coast and is one of the preeminent research universities in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Giving Effective Presentations
Week 1 is an overview of giving effective presentations. You will see examples of good and bad presentations and what mistakes to avoid.
Referring to Data and Describing Visuals
Week 2 is all about the visuals in presentations – any slides or graphics that you will use to support your presentation. This includes more work on describing charts and graphs clearly.
Persuasive Language in Marketing
Week 3 week focuses on using persuasive language in presentations, which should help you if you have to market anything from a product to a plan you’re presenting to your boss.
Putting it all Together
In Week 4, you will prepare and present a short presentation for your colleagues.
Reviews
- 5 stars84.04%
- 4 stars12.73%
- 3 stars2.14%
- 2 stars0.30%
- 1 star0.76%
TOP REVIEWS FROM BUSINESS ENGLISH: MAKING PRESENTATIONS
Great course with written resources, clear explanations and online tasks to practice. Also interaction with other students to provide feedback is included.
I have gained more than I expected, massive thanks and appreciation to professor Daphne.
One of the most useful courses provided by Coursera, this course substantial improve my presentation skill; and I would recommend to all professions.
This course helped me with making presentations! It is concise and straightforward and there is actual practice for every lesson.
About the Business English Communication Skills Specialization
This Specialization is designed to teach you to communicate effectively in English in professional contexts. You will expand your English vocabulary, improve your ability to write and speak in English in both social and professional interactions, and learn terminology and skills that you can apply to business negotiations, telephone conversations, written reports and emails, and professional presentations.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.