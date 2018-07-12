If you work in marketing, sales, or advertising, you already know that effective communication is a requirement. This can be even more difficult when expressing your ideas in a persuasive manner in English. In this course, you will learn to use English more efficiently while joining successful global professionals around the world. Develop your skills along with authentic characters that work in marketing and also work hard to improve their communication skills. Learn from your successes and failures, reflect on your own style, strengths, and improvement areas. After taking this course, you will be able to:
Arizona State University
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Product
Where do you start with marketing a project or product? Why, with an effective brainstorming session, of course! This week you’ll learn the roles we play in groups, how to give opinions or disagree respectfully, and brainstorm phrases and techniques to make your product roll out a success. You’ll see examples of prepping before a brainstorming session as Jake approaches Bridget and even some what-not-to-do’s in this episode of The Challenge.
Product Perception
Have you ever been part of a survey? You’ll see an example as the BioDent marketing team asks people from the streets opinions about their product. Effective presentations and surveys first start with clear and easy to understand visuals. In this week’s lessons we’ll explore graphs, charts and questions to create strong surveys. We’ll learn the importance of interpreting these charts and graphs accurately before presenting them with confidence.
Promotion
Good design is invisible. But, how do we make it so? This week’s lessons consist of graphic design, perception, concise language and how to make our marketing meaningful and memorable. Take time to notice the beginning stages of good design during a focus group as you enjoy The Challenge sketch.
Persuasive Techniques
By the end of this week you will be familiar with Dr. Robert Cialdini and his six principles of persuasion. How do you get your customers to say “yes” in an ethical and honest way? This and more will be answered as Jake meets with Sandy to discuss these principles.
Students that want to learn the basics of marketing and sales should refer to this course . lectures in this videos are too good and perfect for understanding.I strongly recommend this course.
Thank you for the opportunity to be part of this course it was a great experience really worth learning and easy to follow.
This course is helpful enough to gather all information in the heal. Of course you need to study additional resources for the best practice. Thanks to all speakers. You are doing a great job!
Really a fantastic course, you will really enjoy all the lectures, blogs, youtube videos , peer review assignment etc. This course will excite you and motivate you. its really a must for everyone!
About the Business English Specialization
This Specialization serves as an introduction to Business English, where you will learn to communicate about topics such as management, finance and marketing. You will also write proposals, executive summaries, and marketing materials. You will also learn the necessary language structures to run a meeting, achieve sales, and negotiate other business transactions. In the Capstone Project, you will apply these skills to communicate and launch a new product in English, making sure that business executives have a variety of linguistic tools with practical applications in business scenarios in a variety of functional areas.
