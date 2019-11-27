DD
Nov 22, 2020
This course is one of the best courses taken. The combination of the communication and language sections were phenomenal. The videos, info graphs and articles were very informative. Excellent Course!
DS
May 4, 2020
Really a fantastic course, you will really enjoy all the lectures, blogs, youtube videos , peer review assignment etc. This course will excite you and motivate you. its really a must for everyone!
By Laxmikant b•
Nov 27, 2019
Students that want to learn the basics of marketing and sales should refer to this course .
lectures in this videos are too good and perfect for understanding.I strongly recommend this course.
By Mildred R•
Nov 24, 2020
i gain a lot of additional knowledge on this subject. A lot of thanks to the my instructors who brought up a lot of skills and knowledge to share. God Bless and more Power!
By Edwin D•
Jul 14, 2020
Absolutely the best platform without a doubt, this course is ideal to advance in the English language as well as to acquire useful tools in the business area.
Real congratulations, you must be proud to be a true genius of learning and teaching, 1000% recommended.
By Rakesh R•
Jul 5, 2019
One of the best courses for improving your presentation skills in sales and marketing. In course, they provide you with practical tools you can use in the sales pitch and presentation.
I enjoyed learning throughout the course.
By Babak K•
Feb 16, 2019
it is a very informative course. you'll learn so many important aspects of sales and marketig. Not only it's a perfect course for common sense, but it also affects your daily life and how you see things around you regarding marketing and businesses.
By Debbie F•
Nov 23, 2020
By Sivamgi C K•
Apr 4, 2020
It was a very good experience...and loved it.I hope to do more courses.The tutors were absolutely brilliant and did it in a enjoyed and entertainment manner.
By Asrori A•
Jul 11, 2020
Probably, "Business English: Marketing and Sales" is the best course I have ever taken. Many thanks to the remarkable teachers.
By Oluseun S O•
May 28, 2020
It is wonderful course to have taken. Bridging the gaps between communication in English language, and marketing and sales!
By büşra t•
Jan 7, 2020
ı thought it was just an English education but I've learned so many things about Sales and Marketings. Thank you so much!
By Durbar D•
Apr 6, 2018
Excellent course. High quality presentation skills. I really enjoyed learning! Thank You so much.
By Andras N•
Mar 13, 2017
The was the best part of the specialization !
Highly recommend it
By Hanna Z•
Jul 12, 2018
This course is helpful enough to gather all information in the heal. Of course you need to study additional resources for the best practice. Thanks to all speakers. You are doing a great job!
By Satya L•
Nov 11, 2019
I'm very thankful to Coursera and Tutors, who motivate me to complete this course. It was very informative, and I hope I can apply the tactics that were taught in this course. Thanks, again
By Miyuna T•
Apr 29, 2020
I honestly expected that I would learn something new but all the professors were easy to understand and the materials that were used in class were helpful.
By Daniel R F•
Dec 22, 2020
Wonderful course of MKT and Sales, it gathers all the essentials to make a good step at personal and work level, many concepts.
By Tatyana A•
Oct 9, 2020
In the period of the Corona Virus, this course has helped to keep me occupied, and has taught me new things for free! I recommend this course to anyone who wants to learn more about Marketing and Sales English, and I recommend Coursera for anyone willing to learn anything new, whichever field it may be in. The instructors were kind and extremely informative!
By AMANDA J•
Nov 1, 2020
The presentations were very clear, informative and attractive. I gained a broad knowledge and feel confident than ever before. Practice tests and end-week quizzes really helped. I would be much grateful to all the lectures and all of the supporting staff for their endless efforts in making this course a success. Thank you very much.
By Dornis W•
Sep 21, 2020
Very informative course!!. Perfect for anyone who has no previous knowledge and is interested in learning about Marketing and Sales. The presenters, blogs, quizzes, peer reviews just amazing!!. Follow up readings are relevant and allows greater insight to understanding the various topics that are presented on.
By aliakbar f•
Oct 9, 2020
I like this course so much because it helped me a lot about marketing, communication, elevator pitches, making decision . The time is really flexible and everyone can join and can do anytime that they want to study .
Thank you so much for providing such a great opportunity and I really appreciate about it .
By Jhonny A P A•
Aug 5, 2020
Principalmente, el curso no estaba en mi idioma natal lo cual fue una prueba algo difícil para mi, lo que puedo destacar es que me encanto participar en este curso obtuve conocimientos muy importantes tanto para mi ámbito laboral como para el personal y créanme que no sera el único curso que tomare.
By SILVIA V S C•
Mar 31, 2021
Excelente curso, una joya, gran cantidad de vocabulario una gran oportunidad de practicar listening, elaboración de presentación de ventas, interpretación de gráficas, manejo de grupo en tormenta de ideas, elaboración de encuestas, presentaciones en general, técnicas de ventas. MUY RECOMENDABLE...
By Devanshu S•
May 5, 2020
By Дарья•
Apr 17, 2021
Прекрасный курс! Отличная подача материала, очень понравилась опция заучивания слов для каждой недели, это расширяет словарный запас. Безумно благодарна Coursera за предоставленную возможность!
By William F S•
Dec 4, 2020
excelente curso, me abrió nuevas ideas y me gusto lo aprendido.
gracias por la oportunidad de aprender por medio de Internet y poder aprovechar la tecnología para estudiar y aprender desde casa