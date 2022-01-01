About this Specialization

4,928 recent views
This Specialization serves as an introduction to Business English, where you will learn to communicate about topics such as management, finance and marketing. You will also write proposals, executive summaries, and marketing materials. You will also learn the necessary language structures to run a meeting, achieve sales, and negotiate other business transactions. In the Capstone Project, you will apply these skills to communicate and launch a new product in English, making sure that business executives have a variety of linguistic tools with practical applications in business scenarios in a variety of functional areas.
Offered by

Arizona State University

