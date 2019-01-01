Profile

    Jessica Cinco has been teaching in the ESL field for 13 years, both abroad and in the United States. After graduating with undergraduate degrees in both German and Communications from Truman State University, she journeyed to Gwangju, South Korea where she spent 2 years teaching children at private language schools and 4 years teaching undergraduates at Chosun University. Later, she returned Stateside and received her MA TESOL from Southeast Missouri State University, and went on to teach in its Intensive English Program for a number of years. She is now working at Arizona State University. She spends half of her time teaching her beloved ESL students and the other half of the time helping Shane and Justin create and develop the Teach English Now! course.

    Teach English Now! Second Language Reading, Writing, and Grammar

    Teach English Now! Lesson Design and Assessment

    Teach English Now! Capstone Project 2

    Teach English Now! Theories of Second Language Acquisition

    Teach English Now! Technology Enriched Teaching

    Teach English Now! Foundational Principles

    Teach English Now! Capstone Project 1

    Teach English Now! Second Language Listening, Speaking, and Pronunciation

