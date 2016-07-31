About this Course

What you will learn

  • Teach English with confidence

  • Create a complete plan for a single lesson

  • Manage your classroom schedule

  • Compose your own teaching tips

Arizona State University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

9 hours to complete

Introduction to Capstone and Philosophy of Teaching

9 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 127 min), 12 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Lesson Planning, Part I

8 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 76 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Lesson Planning, Part II

6 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 67 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

One Week Lesson Plan

6 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 74 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes

