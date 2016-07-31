In the final Capstone Project, you will apply the skills you learned by observing teachers at work (a total of six hours of observation). You will build on the concepts learned from the previous courses to analyze the lessons. You will also submit your teaching philosophy, a five-day lesson plan, and a teaching tip. You will deliver a portion of your lesson, submitting a 6-10 minute video for peer review. If you have completed Teach English Now! Part 1 and Teach English Now! Part 2, you will submit your work for expert review to receive your ASU 150-hour TESOL Certificate from ASU, in addition to your Coursera certificates.
About this Course
What you will learn
Teach English with confidence
Create a complete plan for a single lesson
Manage your classroom schedule
Compose your own teaching tips
Offered by
Arizona State University
Arizona State University has developed a new model for the American Research University, creating an institution that is committed to excellence, access and impact. ASU measures itself by those it includes, not by those it excludes. ASU pursues research that contributes to the public good, and ASU assumes major responsibility for the economic, social and cultural vitality of the communities that surround it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Capstone and Philosophy of Teaching
Welcome to Module 1 of the Capstone Project for Teach English Now!: Part I. We know that you have worked hard to get to this point in the specialization and are anxious to apply all you have learned. In the first module of this course, you will be designing and writing your own personal Teaching Philosophy. You will be reflecting on everything you've learned thus far to work through a variety of tasks and peer reviews to perfect your Teaching Philosophy. Make sure to refer back to the previous courses as needed. Good Luck!
Lesson Planning, Part I
In Module 2, you'll be building the first part of a 50-60 minute lesson plan.
Lesson Planning, Part II
In Module 3, you'll be building the second part of a 50-60 minute lesson plan.
One Week Lesson Plan
In Module 4, you'll create a one week lesson plan.
Reviews
- 5 stars92.82%
- 4 stars5.39%
- 3 stars0.75%
- 2 stars0.48%
- 1 star0.53%
HIGHLIGHTS
TOP REVIEWS FROM TEACH ENGLISH NOW! CAPSTONE PROJECT 1
I accomplished and learned so much from the first part of this course. I cannot wait to start on the second part. Thanks to Dr. Dixon and his colleagues for a great ESL certification journey.
This course was 100% useful and helpful, I have learnt so much in this course and I believe that I got improved my skills and my teaching methods throughout this course. Thank You!
It was a nice experience, I really put in practice all topics that I learnt during the former three courses, although it was a lot of hard work, it's really worth of doing!
Hard course! Lots of work! Worth it. Take this and you will come out knowing how to make lesson plans, and with a lot of knowledge about the basics of TESOL.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.