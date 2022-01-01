- EFL
- English Language
- TESOL
- ESL
- English language teaching
- Teaching
- Lesson Plan
- Speech
- Plan
Arizona State University TESOL Professional Certificate
Launch Your Career as an English Teacher. Master strategies to teach English as a second or foreign language.
Offered By
What you will learn
Learners will master modern communicative techniques for engaging students in multiple English language learning environments.
Learners will recognize, identify, and use language acquisition theories and principles to develop sound lesson plans.
Learners will deliver lesson plans using interactive and engaging methods.
Understand ways to motivate and properly engage students
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
Throughout this professional certificate, learners will write lesson plans, record themselves teaching, and create a professional teaching portfolio that is sure to impress current or future employers. In the final Capstone course, you will have the opportunity to submit a teaching portfolio for expert review.
Interest in English language teaching.
There are 8 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Teach English Now! Foundational Principles
Through a series of engaging metaphors and stories, prospective and current EFL/ESL teachers will identify, summarize, and evaluate 7 basic language learning paradigms. Learners will be presented information on such foundational principles as motivation, risk taking, two different modes of learning, and balancing the teacher profession. Learners are also given an understanding of basic techniques founded on those principles, such as teacher talk, looking “ridiculous” in order to lower the affective filter, and networking. With these foundational principles in mind, ESL/EFL teachers will scrutinize common assumptions about language learning by comparing how they stack up to research-based core principles.
Teach English Now! Theories of Second Language Acquisition
In this course learners are introduced to second or foreign language theories and practices for teaching and assessing listening, speaking, and pronunciation. Learners will also be introduced to basic studies in second language acquisition and their pedagogical implications. Teachers will be invited to recognize the importance of grounding their own teaching philosophy through an examination of purpose, content, and technique.
Teach English Now! Lesson Design and Assessment
Learners will be introduced to designing lesson plans based on principles and knowledge of learning objectives, assessment plans, methods, materials, and learning activities. Learners will find and prepare appropriate teaching materials through careful analysis, adaptation and creation of professional resources. Learners will also reflect on the cohesion between lesson design and teaching philosophies.
Teach English Now! Capstone Project 1
In the final Capstone Project, you will apply the skills you learned by observing teachers at work (a total of six hours of observation). You will build on the concepts learned from the previous courses to analyze the lessons. You will also submit your teaching philosophy, a five-day lesson plan, and a teaching tip. You will deliver a portion of your lesson, submitting a 6-10 minute video for peer review. If you have completed Teach English Now! Part 1 and Teach English Now! Part 2, you will submit your work for expert review to receive your ASU 150-hour TESOL Certificate from ASU, in addition to your Coursera certificates.
Instructors
Offered by
Arizona State University
Arizona State University has developed a new model for the American Research University, creating an institution that is committed to excellence, access and impact. ASU measures itself by those it includes, not by those it excludes. ASU pursues research that contributes to the public good, and ASU assumes major responsibility for the economic, social and cultural vitality of the communities that surround it.
