About this Course

261,050 recent views

Learner Career Outcomes

21%

started a new career after completing these courses

30%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand ways to motivate and properly engage students

  • Maintain control of a classroom and avoid teacher burnout

  • Describe the distinction between learning and acquisition

  • Use technology to your advantage in the classroom

Learner Career Outcomes

21%

started a new career after completing these courses

30%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Arizona State University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up99%(117,547 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Module 1: Making Meaning Clear

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 58 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 2: Modes of Learning and Interaction

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 22 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 3: Taking Risks and Learner Strategies

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Module 4: The Flipped Model of Language Learning

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 20 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM TEACH ENGLISH NOW! FOUNDATIONAL PRINCIPLES

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder