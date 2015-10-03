About this Course

9,740 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Teaching
  • Planning
  • Teaching Method
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Commonwealth Education Trust

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(7,027 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Being a Teacher: A Professional Privilege

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 47 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Thinking About Learning

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 50 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

How Good is My Classroom?

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 46 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Continuing to Learn in a Changing World

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 49 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM FOUNDATIONS OF TEACHING FOR LEARNING: INTRODUCTION

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder