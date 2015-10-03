The Foundations of Teaching for Learning programme is for anyone who is teaching, or who would like to teach, in any subject and any context - be it at school, at home or in the workplace. With dynamic lessons taught by established and respected professionals from across the Commonwealth, this eight course programme will see you develop and strengthen your skills in teaching, professionalism, assessment, and more. As you carry on through the programme, you will find yourself strengthening not only your skills, but your connection with colleagues across the globe. A professional development opportunity not to be missed.
Foundations of Teaching for Learning: IntroductionCommonwealth Education Trust
- Teaching
- Planning
- Teaching Method
Commonwealth Education Trust
The Commonwealth Education Trust invests in primary and secondary education and the professional development of teachers throughout their careers. Through education it seeks to enhance the opportunities for children from all walks of life to contribute to the sustainable development of their communities.
Being a Teacher: A Professional Privilege
This first week gives an introduction to the course and asks what it is to be a teacher. This is a chance for you to reflect on you own identity and aspirations as a teacher and gain an informed understanding of the world, or worlds, of childhood. You will build on and extend your existing knowledge as a teacher. We will discuss the ways in which teaching can be defined as a profession and what it means to be a professional teacher.
Thinking About Learning
The videos in this week are all related to the theme of children and young people’s learning. The emphasis is on thinking ‘skills’ – learning how to think effectively and creatively. We ask how you as a teacher ensure that students are thinking while they are in your classroom. You will write an essay which brings together the various strands of your learning. This is for your own professional development, but it will also help you to consider what the implications are for teaching and learning in your own classroom.
How Good is My Classroom?
This week is focused on the classroom and asks you to consider the question ‘How good is my classroom?’ It asks you to revisit, replay, and bring together the many ingredients that make a classroom a stimulating place for learning and an enjoyable and engaging place for teaching. We come back to the importance of assessment for learning. As Dylan Wiliam says, ‘assessment is minute by minute in the classroom’, not simply something that happens at the end of the course.
Continuing to Learn in a Changing World
This week focuses on ways that we can help children to live and learn in a world of change. We will consider the importance of cultivating creativity and acknowledging multiple types of intelligence. We will also look at learning that takes place informally outside of school. We will identify key features of excellent practice in schools and look at the benefits of professional development. This is the final week of this course. If you have stayed with us to the end, congratulations! This may be an ending but it is also a beginning as you move on to the next course.
This course is really useful to new and experienced teachers, instructors from kindergarten to college levels. It brings you to meet yourself in new perspective of teaching and learning context.
Es un curso para autoanalizarte de tu modelo de clase y el aprendizaje de tus alumnos. Muy recomendable, se centra en la forma de pensamiento y generar conocimiento.
Thanks a lot Coursera! Appreciation Commonwealth Education Trust. Thank you dear Professor John MacBeath and everybody contributing to the development and running this wonderful experience for us.
This certification is the starting point of understanding in-depth, the foundations of teaching and learning and it has been a great start
