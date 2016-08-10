MC
May 17, 2020
Very informative and eye opening. As long as you keep an open mind and fresh perspective, you will definitely learn a lot. In fact, it might even change a person's philosophy and teaching philosophy.
MG
Oct 3, 2015
Thanks a lot Coursera! Appreciation Commonwealth Education Trust. Thank you dear Professor John MacBeath and everybody contributing to the development and running this wonderful experience for us.
By Judith H•
Aug 10, 2016
This course was very boring and very frustrating. Long long slow lectures with lots, and lots, and lots of questions, and no answers. The briefest of comments on potentially interesting people or topics, but no links to enable those to be followed up. Quizzes on concepts not covered in the material. Conflicting descriptions of assessment requirements. Discussion moderators who continually referred you back to the course material which did not contain the information that people were looking for. Before taking this course I could find only one negative review, which I dismissed as probably being a minority. Having taken the course, I agree with that review wholeheartedly. I did learn a couple of things, despite everything, but I would not recommend this course. Please upgrade it substantially.
By Chunhua H•
May 14, 2019
I enjoyed learning this course, including Professor Macbeth's philosophical lectures and the teaching stories from every corner of the world. There are certainly new knowledge and theories you could learn from the course, but what's more important is to reflect on your own, to dive into what you already have known. Good luck!!
By Walt S•
Oct 25, 2018
Such an insightful course on learning should deserve a high recognition for its outstanding resources.
By Wilson U O•
Jul 5, 2018
It has been a rewarding experience to have learnt the important concepts of teaching and learning in a very simple way. it could not have been any better. One concept that stood out now that i will try to implore in my teaching is the connect, extend, challenge. Good job Prof. MacBeath. I Highly recomend esp. to new teachers or people with no background in teaching.
By arzu•
Apr 7, 2018
This course is really amazing. it gives you confidently how to get at the process of learning and teaching in the classroom. Each student is unique and the most important purpose is to encourage the student to find out his ability with joyful teaching ways.
By chanen m•
Aug 29, 2017
This course is really useful to new and experienced teachers, instructors from kindergarten to college levels. It brings you to meet yourself in new perspective of teaching and learning context.
By Frances M•
Aug 25, 2019
It is the easiest to understand course. I have came across many classes, yet this one is straight to the point, informative with the material it offers, and very motivating.
By Rosalia M C•
Oct 8, 2018
It was very inspiring. I have learned more things about me than never, so now that I’m aware of my deficiencies, I’ll work to improve them and be the best of myself.
By Sweta S•
Jun 13, 2018
It was great learning experience, specially for an educator, who is from corporate background and didn't have the formal teaching experience.
By Ashok G I•
Sep 30, 2018
This certification is the starting point of understanding in-depth, the foundations of teaching and learning and it has been a great start
By Bhargavi•
May 23, 2019
I've enjoyed and learnt all the related techniques to improve my professional capabilities as a teacher. Thanks alot
By Alena S•
Jul 9, 2018
Very good and I would say "Inspiring" course despite the quality of the video.
By Faisal D•
Jun 13, 2018
This course challenges you and you will become a better teacher.
By Valery F•
Jun 23, 2018
Very encompassing introductory course. Great starting point
By HindunZawawi 0•
Oct 27, 2018
this is the great course. thank you to our lecturer
By Siyad A E•
Aug 23, 2018
Very, wonder piece of knowledge
By Ramani E•
Dec 17, 2018
very useful to me
By Ratnadeepsinh J•
Aug 28, 2018
EXCELLENT........
By Folashade O•
Oct 25, 2018
Very educative!
By José d J C T•
Jun 12, 2019
Excellent!
By Usha S•
Nov 23, 2018
I started the course with a little misgiving as I was not a teacher in a typical classroom setting and many of the assignments were interactions with 'colleagues'! As i completed the course it gave me the confidence to teach children/adults, which I have been planning. The course has given me the foundation for a teaching for learning programs. It has in fact opened up my thinking about life a lot more!
By Felicia J•
Oct 5, 2016
Excellent!! I love the organization of the themes, the professor and his calm voice, the passion that he showed for education... everything. I have a master's in Education, most of the concepts were known by me but they were presented i such way that I not only enjoyed, I expanded what I knew. The evaluation process was great. Different than other course I have been taking, the questions were actually well thought out aiming to assess my understanding of the subject as a whole, not my attention to details of the lecture.
By Chelsea D P•
May 4, 2021
Very easy to follow, instruction and information presented is valuable and relevant to my profession. I have gained a greater understanding of my role as instructional assistant, and within the realm of teaching, feel an even deeper understanding of the process of learning as it relates to teaching and the profession of teaching in general. Highly recommended course, especially in the series of the Foundation of Teaching for Learning specialization.
By Gustavo A G•
Apr 15, 2016
En este curso he sentido que he reforzado las pocas cosas que sabia sobre la enseñanza aprendizaje y he aprendido cosas muchas otras cosas importantes para todo maestro que no sabia o que no me había tomado el tiempo para pensar sobre ellas. ahora se que debo tener mis propios criterios sobre que hace a un buen maestro y debo considerar los criterios de los demás, de igual manera los criterios sobre que hace a un buen estudiante. Excelente
By Jessica•
May 27, 2020
Thank you for the opened opportunity to learn, as a teacher that has been 4 years teaching students, I am very grateful to do this course and has made me realized that for I am right now is still not enough. That is why I have learnt more here and hopefully what I have learnt for about 1 month with Coursera, especially in this Foundation of teaching can be used to equip me to be better teacher in the future.