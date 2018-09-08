In this course learners are introduced to second or foreign language theories and practices for teaching and assessing listening, speaking, and pronunciation. Learners will also be introduced to basic studies in second language acquisition and their pedagogical implications. Teachers will be invited to recognize the importance of grounding their own teaching philosophy through an examination of purpose, content, and technique.
What you will learn
Define your own personal teaching philosophy
Describe best practices for teaching listening, speaking, and pronunciation
Explain grammar translation and audio-lingual teaching approaches
Understand basic studies in second language acquisition
Arizona State University
Arizona State University has developed a new model for the American Research University, creating an institution that is committed to excellence, access and impact. ASU measures itself by those it includes, not by those it excludes. ASU pursues research that contributes to the public good, and ASU assumes major responsibility for the economic, social and cultural vitality of the communities that surround it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The Swing of the Pendulum: A Brief Look at ESL History
In this course, learners are introduced to second or foreign language theories and practices for teaching and assessing English. Learners will also be introduced to basic studies in second language acquisition and their pedagogical implications. Teachers will be invited to recognize the importance of grounding their own teaching philosophy through an examination of purpose, content, and technique. In Week 1, learners are introduced to the concepts of purpose, content, and technique as they relate to language teaching, and to some of the themes that will be repeated throughout the course, such as the time machine analogy and the angel and devil debates.
A Study in Contrasts: The Grammar Translation and Direct Approach
Learners go back in time to visit 1880 and 1910 to speak with teachers from the Grammar Translation and the Direct approaches. In our “Angel and Devil Debate” videos, learners will examine each approach from different points of view and decide for themselves which they agree with, if any. Finally, learners will be introduced to a variety of teaching methods that are derived from the Grammar Translation and the Direct approaches.
A Study in Contrasts: The Reading and Audiolingual Approach
Learners go back in time to visit 1930 and 1940 to speak with teachers from the Reading and the Audio-lingual approaches. In our “Angel and Devil Debate” videos, learners will examine each approach from different points of view and decide for themselves which they agree with, if any. Finally, learners will be introduced to a variety of teaching methods that are derived from the Reading and the Audio-lingual approaches.
A Study in Contrasts: The Cognitive and Affective-Humanistic Approach
Learners go back in time to visit 1960 and 1970 to speak with experts from the Cognitive and the Affective-Humanistic approaches. In our “Angel and Devil Debate” videos, learners will examine each approach from different points of view and decide for themselves which they agree with, if any. Finally, learners will be introduced to a variety of teaching methods that are derived from the Cognitive and the Affective-Humanistic approaches.
All the theories are presented in an extremely organized way. The dramatic representation has been rather memorable.\n\nSeeing myriad theories from the lens of time has helped my knowledge stick.
It is very impressive course! The course made me understand explicitly the concept of each language teaching approach including purpose, content, and technique. Thank you both of the instructors!
I just been in course 1 and 2. They are wonderful, i learned more useful information about teaching, history and so on. Thank you very much. I am going continue all courses. I enjoy it very much.
What an excellent way of teaching what could have been a rather boring subject of theories! I was not only learning the subject but also the manner of presentation and activating the learners.
