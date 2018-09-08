About this Course

What you will learn

  • Define your own personal teaching philosophy

  • Describe best practices for teaching listening, speaking, and pronunciation

  • Explain grammar translation and audio-lingual teaching approaches

  • Understand basic studies in second language acquisition

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

6 videos (Total 21 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week 2

3 hours to complete

A Study in Contrasts: The Grammar Translation and Direct Approach

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 37 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
7 videos (Total 39 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week 4

3 hours to complete

A Study in Contrasts: The Cognitive and Affective-Humanistic Approach

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 40 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes

