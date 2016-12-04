(121 Reviews)
AA
Jun 21, 2021
Interesting courses! I am learning a lot. Thank you very much Coursera. I have just completed course 2 and been delivered a certificate but I just can't access my new course. What should I do, please?
AS
Dec 29, 2021
I enjoyed taking this course. Even though I don't like the peer-grading system in general, within this course it makes sense. It is always interesting to hear other people's opinions and experiences.
By Angie J•
Dec 3, 2016
Great presentations on what language instruction approaches have looked like in the past and present. Each approach is discussed and evaluated so the "best of's" can be applied in your own teaching.
By Marie G•
Sep 5, 2018
This was an entertaining way to learn the theories. Theories can be very dry and through the videos, I had a good visual of the different considerations when designing language learning experiences.
By Weisi Z•
Feb 27, 2016
The course content is perfect, however the rating system is kind of disappointing. First, the rating is very subjective, thus I might pay great efforts to my submission but get a grade below my expectation. Second, sometimes I can be busy on weekends thus I want to finish the peer review earlier on Friday, however, there might often be not enough submission to be reviewed, thus I am very pressured to do this with a exhausted mind and body in the evening on Sundays. Could I just pass if there's no other submission to review?
By Bernabé N G•
Dec 7, 2018
Awesome and simply amazing content. I learned so much! This course even made me a better RLA (English to Native Language English speakers) teacher! I am a sub at Rio Salado College Adult Basic Education (GED students) and the last three times I have subbed each class had students that wanted to know what days I taught so that they could switch to my class! Thank you!
By Nan Z•
Jun 10, 2018
I'm really enjoying this course. I'm about half way through. I'm looking forrward to how the various courses in this series take me farther and farther into language learning theories and techniques.
By Ibtihal A B A Y A•
Nov 27, 2018
A highly informative, applicable& easy to follow course by absolutely knowledgeable professors. The thorough, well-organized& engaging course content reflects the the professionalism & the extensive knowledge of the professors in this field. Really looking forward to enrolling in other courses by the same professors & Arizona State University . Thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to learn from you.
By Ana P R•
Jan 27, 2019
I've learned so much about the various theories, philosophies, and approaches. My teaching skills definitely need polishing, and this course have broaden my knowledge. It's an excellent course with amazing teachers and overall teaching style. The information is fun, and it sticks. Thank you.
By Richard D R•
Jan 25, 2020
The class provides a clear and relatively concise overview of the various teaching approaches over the years.
However some of the points that are brought up during tests are barely glanced over and student are expected to recall things that are mentioned once and then moved on from.
Many terms are changed. This is to make things easier to understand for non-native English speakers I believe but this can make things confusing. Is this a new concept or the same one previously mentioned?
Finally, the course discusses pros and cons of various teaching approaches. To do this a "devil" and "angel" character is used. I found this to inappropriate as there may be many who do not understand this reference due it being a western cultural concept as well as a religious one. The characters also go on tangents and behave in a cartoon-like fashion. It can be somewhat distracting.
A better way to present this characters would be to have a Mr. Yes and a Mr. No. It is culturally and religiously neutral. It could be presented as a news panel where they are being interviewed for their thoughts and would allow for idle banter to be cut from the segments as well.
By Ioannis T•
Aug 5, 2017
Awesome! Now, this IS a great course on Theories of Second Language Acquisition! Definitely totally recommended; especially to those who are not familiar with or very keen on theories and histories!
By YUN S L•
Dec 20, 2018
I like this course very much!
By Manyee W•
Jul 23, 2016
Very enjoyable course. A big thank to all the teachers! Especially the humorous and charming Dr Dixon. I never thought American teachers could be so humorous as I have some bad experience with an American teacher when I was young.
When I started my Form 1 secondary education at the age of 13, an American male teacher marched into our classroom and ordered us to have an English name each. He said that our Chinese names sounded silly to him and they were difficult to pronoun. I said to him as I came from a village and my mother was illiterate, could he recommend a name. He said that he didn't care, i could call myself Barbara, Mary, anything I like. I felt so insulted and that put me off from learning English for a long time.
I guess he was using Direct approach at that time because he did not speak Chinese, and none of the students understood English then. We did not understand what he said throughout the whole year.
I am proud of the name my father gave me and I still only use my Chinese name.
By Francisca R R•
Sep 21, 2017
Este curso ofrece una excelente oportunidad para adquirir importantes conocimientos sobre las teorías y técnicas de enseñanza de idiomas utilizadas durante la historia, esta información es clave para tomar una decisión informada sobre cómo dirigir, organizar y seleccionar nuestros materiales y métodos según las necesidades y características de nuestros alumnos.
La excelente organización de los contenidos, la información en sí, el carisma de los profesores y sus caracterizaciones, hacen que el estudio sea un proceso muy agradable y divertido. Realmente disfruté cada lección de este curso y siento que adquirí conocimientos de gran relevancia para mi formación profesional.
Recomiendo este curso, sin duda alguna es uno de los mejores cursos que he realizado.
By Antoine K A•
Jun 22, 2021
By Eric S F•
Jul 31, 2019
I liked the use of the time machine to visit the people who came up with the methods of teaching English!
By Linute J•
Dec 17, 2018
Great and enganging course
By Maria I•
Nov 29, 2018
excellent and interesting
By Thu N•
Dec 13, 2018
very good
By Rafael E M C•
Oct 17, 2018
I think the childish approach to the theories was time-wasteful and inadequate for the audience
By Mark T•
Nov 6, 2016
Patronising and very poor in content.
By Aly C•
Oct 19, 2019
This was a comprehensive look at the historical development of learning theories over the last 140+ years. You have to get on board with the goofy presentation of each through a generalized personification of the theory in a teaching character. At first this felt a bit juvenile, but after going through the whole course, I think was actually a very effective, creative, and fun way to present theory, which can sometimes be so dry or heavy. I learned a lot from this course, and really enjoyed comparing my own teaching styles back to each era. It helped me identify the roots of many of my values in teaching. Great course!
By Suzete M D•
Jun 27, 2016
O curso proporciona uma visão geral de todas as teorias sobre aquisição de línguas. A abordagem é dinâmica, criativa e envolvente. Não tem como não se apaixonar pelas performances dos presenters.
A troca de experiência e o insight que proporciona, são impagáveis.
Para o professor, é como um revisiting ao passado mas ao mesmo tempo traz sua conexão com o presente, explicando porque fazemos o que fazemos, porque ensinamos com esta ou aquela abordagem e como é possível andar por todas os métodos e escolher o que melhor se aplica em sala.
Curso imperdível!
By Malak H•
Dec 6, 2018
For my instructors big respect and love for this just most amazing and exciting course I've ever attended. I really owe you BIG thanks for your efforts and genuine giving spirit that I learned a lot ..You were actually following the precise and precious values you teach through this course. I highly recommend teachers to have this course in order to maintain a broad view on teaching methods and grasp the useful themes and techniques that enrich their teaching process.
By Hong M Q•
Oct 27, 2021
This course help me broaden my knowledge, deeply understand about theories of second language acquisition from the past to now. Thanks to teachers and this program a lot to having me here. I can not wait to keep learning the next course. Thank you a lot!
By ali y•
Oct 11, 2018
Teachers are great. The course is fun and informative. I love this specialization. I look forward to completing all the courses as soon as possible. I highly recommend this course and specialization.
By Sena N•
Feb 5, 2019
This course was really so insightful and beneficial. Thanks for all Dear Shane & Jessica, I'm really so pleased to be part of this great this. I learned and remembered a lot with your great support.