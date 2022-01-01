About this Specialization

Demonstrate basic foundational principles, recognize second or foreign language learning theories, and design and plan lessons to teach English as a second or foreign language effectively. This specialization is the first of two specializations that make up the TESOL Certificate from Arizona State University. In this specialization, you will learn about the basic foundational principles of language acquisition and the basic techniques founded upon those principles. It will describe second or foreign language theories, and basic studies in second language acquisition and their pedagogical implications. It will elaborate upon basic design for lesson plans and provide access to professional resources. In the final Capstone Project, in collaboration with Arizona State University’s Global Launch, you will apply the skills you learned by designing a lesson plan which includes learning outcomes, assessments, materials, classroom management techniques and the learning activities themselves. When you complete this specialization, go on to the second specialization in order to complete your TESOL certificate experience!
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Teach English Now! Foundational Principles

4.9
stars
11,471 ratings
4,072 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Teach English Now! Theories of Second Language Acquisition

4.9
stars
5,855 ratings
1,765 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Teach English Now! Lesson Design and Assessment

4.9
stars
3,888 ratings
990 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Teach English Now! Capstone Project 1

4.9
stars
1,837 ratings
565 reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

